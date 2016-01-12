SINGAPORE Jan 12 Spot gold edged higher on
Tuesday, snapping two sessions of decline, as concerns over
China's economic growth and pressure on stock markets lifted the
precious metal.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold firmed 0.2 percent to $1,095.6 an ounce
by 0037 GMT, while U.S. gold futures eased 0.1 percent
to $1,095.2.
* China's main stock indexes each dropped
more than 5 percent on Monday. Oil prices fell to new 12-year
lows, as concerns over China hurt commodity prices broadly.
* Right from the beginning of 2016, markets have been rocked
by plunges in Chinese stocks, the yuan's fall and subsequent
heavy intervention by the Chinese authorities.
* The chaotic moves have led to worries China's economy may
be in for tough time rather than stabilising as some had hoped.
* China is the world's biggest consumer of gold at around
1,000 tonnes a year.
* The yellow metal is often seen as an alternative
investment during times of financial uncertainty, although
safe-haven rallies tend to be short-lived.
* The gain in gold prices is likely to be capped by concerns
that higher U.S. interest rates would lower demand for the
non-interest-paying asset, while boosting the dollar. The Fed
raised rates in December and attention has shifted to how many
hikes will follow in 2016.
* Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Dennis Lockhart
said there may not be enough fresh data on inflation to support
another U.S. interest rate hike by March.
* Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, New York-listed SPDR Gold Shares, rose
0.69 percent on Friday, data from the fund showed.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares hovered near four-year lows and oil prices
languished at near 12-year lows on Tuesday as investors fretted
over whether Beijing may be losing control of the economy.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0930 Britain Industrial output Nov
1100 U.S. NFIB business optimism Dec
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Ed Davies)