By Marcy Nicholson and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 12 Gold fell for a third
straight session on Tuesday as a rebound in European and U.S.
stock markets undermined the metal's appeal as a haven from
risk, and as the dollar strengthened against a basket of
currencies.
Spot gold was down 0.3 percent at $1,090.30 an ounce
at 2:39 p.m. EST (1939 GMT), while U.S. gold futures for
February delivery settled down 1 percent at $1,085.20 an ounce.
The metal pared losses as U.S. and European shares came off
their highs when depressed oil prices failed to sustain a rally,
while the U.S. dollar rose for the third straight
session. The rise in stocks suggested risk appetite is
recovering after last week's rout.
"(We're) looking for gold to perhaps get down to the
$1,055-1,060 level as we expect a bounce in the equity markets
to continue on account of earnings that likely will be no worse
than estimates, stabilizing macro readings from a number of
countries, including China ... and a possible jump in oil," said
INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir.
The metal's early January rise ran out of steam late last
week after prices hit resistance at their 100-day moving
average. Gains have been capped by concerns over higher U.S.
interest rates. Since the U.S. Federal Reserve raised rates in
December, attention has shifted to how many hikes will follow in
2016.
"The Chinese stock market crash and the unease it's created
... lifted gold prices higher," Natixis analyst Bernard Dahdah
said, referencing last week's rally that lifted prices to
two-month highs. "But generally, (we expect) gold to be below
$1,000 this year. The market will be focused on what the Fed
decides."
Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, New York-listed SPDR Gold Shares, rose 2.1 tonnes on
Monday, data from the fund showed.
Among other precious metals, palladium took the
biggest dive, sliding 6.3 percent to a 5-1/2 year low of $449.55
an ounce before paring losses to $473.40 an ounce.
"Concerns over China have continued to dominate pricing
trends across industrial and PGM metals since the start of the
year," Citi Research said in a note.
"An added bearish factor for palladium has been investor
concerns over the impact of rising interest rates on auto sales
in the U.S., a key gasoline market. Following a record year for
U.S. car sales in 2015, slower 2016 U.S. auto sales were already
hardwired into most market forecasts."
Silver was down 0.3 percent at $13.82 an ounce, while
platinum was down 1.2 percent at $832.95 an ounce.
