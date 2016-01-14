SINGAPORE Jan 14 Gold rose for a second session
on Thursday, recovering from a one-week low as pressure on
global equity markets and weakness in the U.S. dollar
underpinned the precious metal.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold gained 0.1 percent to $1,094.11 an ounce
by 0007 GMT and U.S. gold futures gained 0.7 percent to
$1,094.5.
* U.S. stocks sank on Wednesday, pushing the S&P 500 to a
close below 1,900 for the first time since September as
investors grew anxious about weak energy prices, U.S. corporate
earnings and the global economy.
* Sentiment soured for the greenback, which retreated from a
one-week high against a basket of major currencies as U.S.
stocks fell.
* The deepening slide in oil and concerns about China's
economy have rattled equity markets, which have failed to
sustain any significant rallies in early 2016.
* Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans said
he was nervous about the potential effects of China's slowdown
on the U.S. economy and about the possibility that inflation
expectations may be slipping.
* The Fed raised U.S. interest rates in December and
attention has shifted to how many increases will follow in 2016.
Rate hikes typically lower demand for non-interest-paying gold
while boosting the dollar.
* Among other precious metals, palladium fell 0.8
percent to $481.1 an ounce, silver was little changed at
$14.136 an ounce, while platinum gave up 0.3 percent at
$845.03.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks tumbled on Wednesday to their lowest close
since September and oil prices gave up an early rally on
mounting worries about the global economy.
* Brent crude ended 2 percent lower on Wednesday after
falling below $30 a barrel for the first time since April 2004
as a growing stocks of oil in the United States stoked market
fears about demand.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0700 Germany Wholesale price index Dec
0900 Germany GDP 2015
1330 U.S. Import prices Dec
1330 U.S. Export prices Dec
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)