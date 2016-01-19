* China Q4 GDP up 6.8 pct, slowest growth since 2009
* Firmer dollar caps gold price
* Coming up: German ZEW economic sentiment at 1000 GMT
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Jan 19 Gold steadied on Tuesday as
equities rebounded after China's weakest economic growth in
years fanned stimulus hopes, spurring investors towards risky
assets.
Chinese stocks surged, helping Asian equities shake off
early losses to trade modestly higher. Data showed the world's
No. 2 economy grew 6.8 percent in the fourth quarter, the
slowest since 2009, and analysts say this year's performance
hinges on Beijing's support.
For all of 2015, China's growth came in at 6.9 percent, the
weakest in 25 years.
The numbers matched economists' estimates in a Reuters poll,
underlining the challenges Beijing faces in stabilising activity
while reforming its economy.
"We've got a short-term easing of concerns around the market
which puts pressure on gold and of course we've got a longer
term trend of a stronger U.S. dollar," said Michael McCarthy,
chief market strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney.
The dollar was trading higher versus a basket of currencies
.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,089.96 an ounce by
0710 GMT, after a lethargic session on Monday with U.S. markets
shut for the Martin Luther King holiday.
Gold touched a session high of $1,090.40 soon after China's
GDP data was out, benefitting from the risk-off environment, MKS
Group dealer Alex Thorndike said.
"The move was brief however with fast money types hitting
bids above $1,090 and quickly pushing the market back to
$1,088-$1,090 where we consolidated into the afternoon,"
Thorndike added.
Bullion scaled a two-month high of $1,112 on Jan. 8 amid
concerns over the fate of the global economy, particularly
China.
U.S. gold for February delivery was flat at
$1,089.90 an ounce.
Weak physical demand from top gold consumers China and India
has limited gold's upside potential, analysts say, with Chinese
consumer spending dented by its slowing economy.
"It seems unlikely that any particular group would put a
floor under the gold price at this stage," said McCarthy at CMC
Markets.
Spot platinum climbed 1 percent to $826.85 an ounce
after hitting a session low of $814.50 an ounce. That was just
off Monday's trough of $812.95, its lowest since December 2008,
amid global growth concerns.
Palladium rose 0.8 percent to $494.97 an ounce and
silver gained 0.4 percent to $13.98.
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford and
Subhranshu Sahu)