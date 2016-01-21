* Gold trading close to $1,100/oz
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Jan 21 Gold rose to a near 1-1/2-week
high on Thursday, with its safe-haven appeal intact as equities
and oil gave up early gains, while the U.S. dollar came under
pressure.
Bullion has benefited from the risk-averse sentiment that
has dragged equities and oil to multi-year lows and pushed
investors towards assets considered a safe store of value.
It's no surprise that gold has edged higher along with other
safe-havens like the Japanese yen because "the risk aversion
story is here", said Barnabas Gan, an analyst at OCBC Bank in
Singapore.
Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,103.80 an ounce by
0709 GMT. It touched $1,109.20 on Wednesday, its highest since
Jan. 8.
As prices rose, physical gold demand in Asia slowed this
week, curbing seasonal buying interest in China ahead of a big
holiday and forcing sellers in India to offer a discount.
U.S. gold for February delivery slipped 0.2 percent
to $1,104 an ounce.
The metal has faced resistance around $1,100 as the threat
of further U.S. interest rate increases and a stronger U.S.
dollar suggest limited upside potential.
OCBC's Gan sees gold at $950 by year-end. "This view is very
much underpinned by our expectations for the Fed rate hike to
occur three more times this year," he said.
The Federal Reserve hiked rates for the first time in nearly
a decade in December and Gan believes a firm U.S. economy would
warrant further rate increases, strengthening the dollar and
curbing gold's appeal.
But expectations of an immediate U.S. interest rate hike in
March diminished after consumer prices unexpectedly fell in
December, offering signs of weak inflation.
BMI Research, part of ratings agency Fitch, also expects
gold to fall below $1,000 due to the additional U.S. rate hikes
and a resilient U.S. economy.
"However, we see growing risk of disappointing U.S. economic
growth. Should the Fed be forced to pause or even backtrack on
rate hikes, $1,200/oz would look a likely upside target for gold
in 2016," BMI said in a report.
Spot platinum was flat at $819 an ounce after falling
to a fresh 2008 low of $809.85 on Wednesday. Palladium
gained 0.4 percent to $494.50 per ounce and silver was
steady at $14.17.
