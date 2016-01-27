MANILA Jan 27 Gold stayed near a 12-week peak
early on Wednesday, supported by a softer dollar as investors
awaited the outcome of the Federal Reserve's first policy
meeting of the year.
The U.S. central bank is widely expected to keep key rates
unchanged at the conclusion later in the day of its two-day
gathering, mindful of global economic headwinds from China to
Europe.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was flat at $1,120.58 an ounce by 0054
GMT. It touched $1,122.90 on Tuesday, its strongest since Nov.
3.
* U.S. gold for February delivery was little changed
at $1,121 per ounce.
* Expectations for a rate increase at the Fed's next meeting
in March are also receding, which should boost the price of
non-interest bearing gold.
* Gold has gained nearly 6 percent so far this month, after
ending 2015 with a loss of more than 10 percent.
* China's net gold imports for December via main conduit
Hong Kong surged to the highest in more than two years, data
showed, as investors lost faith in collapsing stock markets and
a weakening currency and snapped up bullion.
* Kazakhstan bolstered its gold reserves in December,
International Monetary Fund data showed on Tuesday, adding to
its years-long buying spree when spot prices nudged down to the
lowest level in nearly six years.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET NEWS
* Asian stocks were subdued as a wait-and-see mood prevailed
ahead of the Fed's policy statement, and with sentiment fragile
after a rout in Chinese shares the previous day.
* The dollar was trading lower against a basket of
currencies.
DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT)
0700 Germany GfK consumer sentiment Feb
0745 France Consumer confidence Jan
1500 U.S. New home sales Dec
1900 Federal Reserve releases statement after 2-day meeting
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)