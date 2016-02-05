MANILA Feb 5 Gold, trading near its highest
since October on Friday, is on track to score its strongest
weekly gain in a month as the U.S. dollar is pressured by
growing doubts that the Federal Reserve can stick to its
interest rate hike campaign.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was flat at $1,154.20 an ounce by 0019
GMT, after peaking at $1,157.20 on Thursday, its highest since
Oct. 29.
* Gold has gained more than 3 percent so far this week, on
course for its biggest such increase since early January.
* U.S. gold for April delivery eased 0.2 percent to
$1,154.70 an ounce.
* A shaky global economy from China to Europe and similarly
volatile financial markets elsewhere have lifted buying interest
in gold. The momentum increased this week after a key Fed
official said there is a need to take into consideration tighter
financial conditions and the weakening global outlook in framing
U.S. monetary policy.
* That spurred gold bulls, thinking it would be tough for
the Fed to raise interest rates again this year after hiking
them in December for the first time in nearly a decade.
* Non-interest bearing gold is quite sensitive to U.S.
monetary policy. Its recent upturn has prompted some analysts to
have a more positive price outlook on the metal many had thought
was bound to fall below $1,000 an ounce this year as the U.S.
lifts rates.
* Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, continued to rise along with
the gold price, reaching 22.3 million ounces on Thursday, the
most since late October.
* Focus on Friday turns to the U.S. employment report and
analysts say a stronger-than-expected reading could aid the
dollar and stall gold's rally.
* Economists polled by Reuters are looking for U.S. nonfarm
payrolls to increase by 190,000 in January, after rising by
292,000 in December. The unemployment rate is forecast to remain
at a 7-1/2-year low of 5 percent.
* Gold could face resistance around $1,160-$1,165, technical
analysts say.
* Canada's Centerra Gold Inc has received the
go-ahead from lawmakers in Mongolia to mine the Gatsuurt deposit
after a five-year delay, as that resource-rich country looks to
bolster its economic activity and gold reserves.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian equities edged up on Friday, taking early
inspiration from an overnight rise on Wall Street, while the
dollar wobbled ahead of the closely watched U.S. jobs report.
* U.S. crude oil futures were steady as liquidity faded
ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday across large parts of Asia.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0700 Germany Industrial orders Dec
0745 France Trade data Dec
1330 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls Jan
1330 U.S. Unemployment rate Jan
1330 U.S. International trade Dec
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)