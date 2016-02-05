* Receding U.S. rate rise view has spurred gold bulls
* Silver on course for best week since May 2015
* Coming up: U.S. non-farm payrolls at 1330 GMT
(Previous MANILA, adds comment, updates prices)
By Susan Fenton
LONDON, Feb 5 Gold hit a three-month high on
Friday, on track for its strongest weekly gain in a month after
growing doubts about whether the Federal Reserve can keep
raising interest rates put pressure on the dollar.
The precious metal was up more than 3 percent so far this
week as investors awaited the U.S. non-farm payrolls report due
at 1330 GMT, which could yield vital clues about the outlook for
U.S. monetary policy.
A shaky global economy has lifted buying interest in gold,
making it among the best performing assets since the start of
2016 with a gain of around 9 percent.
Other precious metals rode on gold's rally, with silver and
platinum also at multi-month highs. Silver is on track for its
best week since May last year.
Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,158.3 an ounce by
1055 GMT, after touching $1,158.80, its highest since Oct. 29.
Weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data could extend gold's
rally, while a stronger reading could shift expectations for Fed
policy back to rate rises.
"The assessment of Fed policy has changed quite
dramatically," said Peter Fertig, a consultant at Quantitative
Commodity Research.
"Now the market is assessing whether the Fed might keep
rates on hold this year. A stronger-than-expected jobs report
could change that and shift market expectations to one to two
rate hikes this year, which would be negative for gold."
A Reuters poll forecast non-farm payrolls will rise 190,000
in January, after rising by 292,000 in December.
As a non-interest bearing asset, dollar-denominated gold
becomes less attractive if U.S. interest rates rise.
Bullion's upward momentum increased this week after the
Fed's William Dudley said there was a need to consider the
weakening global outlook in framing U.S. monetary policy.
HSBC analyst James Steel said gold's rally appeared intact.
"We see no compelling reason for more than a normal
retracement before bullion resumes an upward move. The rally is
underpinned by risk-off sentiment, a weaker dollar and a shift
in global monetary policy," Steel said in a note.
U.S. gold for April delivery was up 0.2 percent at
$1,159.20 an ounce.
Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose to 22.3 million ounces on
Thursday, the highest since late October.
Spot silver was up 0.1 percent at $14.86 an ounce,
still near Thursday's three-month high of $14.91 and has gained
4 percent this week.
Platinum was down 0.4 percent at $904.5 an ounce, not
far below a three-month peak, while palladium hit a
one-month high at $518.14.
(Additional reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. in Manila; editing
by David Clarke)