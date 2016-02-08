* Gold ETF holders add to physical position -SPDR
* Speculators boost bullish bet in COMEX gold to a
three-month top
* Coming up: euro zone Sentix index at 0930 GMT
(Updates prices)
By Melanie Burton
MELBOURNE, Feb 8 Spot gold stepped back on
Monday from a three-month top hit the session before, after a
U.S. jobs report cast some doubt over prospects for a quicker
pace of rate hikes this year and pushed up the dollar.
The dollar held onto its post-payrolls gains early on Monday
in a sluggish start to the week with the Lunar New Year holidays
and the Super Bowl game all but guaranteeing a tepid session in
Asia.
U.S. employment gains slowed more than expected in January
as the boost to hiring from unseasonably mild weather faded, but
rising wages and an unemployment rate at an eight-year low
suggested the labour market recovery remains firm.
But an increasingly dovish trend by global central banks as
they battle prolonged economic weakness could make a solid case
to get back into the safe-haven metal.
"We prefer gold," said analyst Lachlan Shaw of UBS.
"UBS cut expectations for U.S. GDP growth this year, and in
that kind of world, people have cut expectations for Fed
interest rate normalization. If the Fed holds off raising rates,
then the USD will be weaker and gold should outperform."
Spot gold had slipped by 0.6 percent to $1,165.52 an
ounce by 0515 GMT, as it fell back from its highest since Oct.
28 at $1,174.50 hit in the previous session.
U.S. gold climbed 0.8 percent to $1,166.70.
Across other metals, platinum slipped by 0.7 percent
to $906.23 and palladium edged down 0.2 percent to $500
an ounce respectively.
Most Asian regional markets were closed on Monday for Lunar
New Year, including Singapore, China, Hong Kong and Taiwan.
China's January exports may have fallen for a seventh month
with factories still grappling with falling prices, but an
expected jump in bank lending may underscore the government's
bid to put a floor under the slowing economy.
Meanwhile, hedge funds and money managers boosted their
bullish bet in COMEX gold to a three-month high in the week to
Feb. 2, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on
Friday.
"The recent CFTC data suggests speculators continue to trim
short positions and bulls are also returning to the market," ANZ
said in a note. "The uncertainty around the Fed tightening cycle
is likely to support gold prices in coming weeks."
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, also said its holdings rose 0.70 percent
to 698.46 tonnes on Friday from 693.62 tonnes on Thursday.
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford and
Biju Dwarakanath)