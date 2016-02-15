* European stocks rebound 3 pct, dragging gold lower
* Holdings of largest gold ETF fell 5 T on Friday -fund
* GRAPHIC-2016 asset returns: reut.rs/1WAiOSC
(Updates prices)
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, Feb 15 Gold fell nearly 3 percent on
Monday as a rebound in stock markets pointed to a sharper
appetite for risk, pulling prices further from last week's
one-year high.
The metal is coming off its strongest weekly rise in more
than four years, having peaked at $1,260.60 an ounce on
Thursday, its highest since Feb. 6 last year, as turmoil in
global equities stoked safe-haven demand for the metal.
After rallying $200 to last week's peak from its January
low, a retracement was to be expected, some analysts said.
Spot gold was down 2.7 percent at $1,204.80 an ounce
at 1632 GMT, off an earlier low of $1,201.65. U.S. gold futures
for April delivery were down 2.7 percent at $1,205.60.
European shares rallied 3 percent on Monday after China's
central bank fixed the yuan at a much stronger rate, while the
dollar rose against the yen and the euro.
Sharp losses in stocks in recent weeks have led investors to
scale back expectations for U.S. interest rate hikes this year,
benefiting non-yielding gold.
"If the equity markets continue to rise, gold might be under
pressure for a few more days," Commerzbank analyst Daniel
Briesemann said. "Nevertheless ... gold should be relatively
well supported going forward. We may see a setback to $1,150,
but then I think more people would step in."
"Rate hikes by the Fed are being priced out, while on the
other side, the ECB will probably announce more QE in early
March," Briesemann said. "Everyone's trying to weaken their
currency, and in such an environment, gold should be in demand
as a safe haven."
European Central Bank president Mario Draghi said the bank
is ready to ease policy next month if financial market turmoil
or the effect of low energy prices reduces inflation
expectations.
Gold was also pressured as Chinese markets re-opened after
the Lunar New Year holiday, with the metal around $60 an ounce
above where it ended Feb. 5. That prompted some buyers to cash
in gains.
"Gold is lower because of the good bounce in equities and
the Chinese selling," one Sydney-based trader said. "There is
some profit-taking around."
Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, SPDR Gold Trust, fell just over 5 tonnes to 710.95
tonnes on Friday. That only slightly offset a net rise of just
over 17 tonnes earlier in the week, however.
Data on Friday showed hedge funds and money managers boosted
bullish bets in COMEX gold futures and options in the week to
Feb. 9.
Silver was down 2.7 percent at $15.28 an ounce, while
platinum was down 2.1 percent at $931.65 an ounce and
palladium was down 1.7 percent at $511.66 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by David Holmes and David Evans)