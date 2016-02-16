* Gold falls for third day, pulling away from one-year top * Asian shares continue to gain, dollar climbs * Goldman Sachs recommends shorting gold (Updates prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, Feb 16 Gold stretched its losses into the third session and tumbled below $1,200 an ounce on Tuesday, as easing concerns over the global economy buoyed stocks and hurt safe-haven demand for the metal. Bullion's three-day loss of 4 percent, its biggest such drop in seven months, takes the precious metal further away from a one-year high that was recorded last week, and threatens to undo a rally that has seen prices gain 13 percent so far this year. Goldman Sachs's recommendation to short gold, prompted by the bank's belief that the recent fear-induced rally has been overdone, added to the bearish sentiment. Spot gold fell to a session low of $1,190.40 an ounce, before paring some losses to trade down 0.8 percent at $1,199.96 by 0738 GMT. The metal slid 2.3 percent on Monday, its biggest slump since July. "The (precious metals) complex has benefited from the recent global risk-off attitude and heightened volatility. However, a pull-back was inevitable at some stage," said James Gardiner, trader, MKS Group. U.S. gold futures also fell, hitting a session low of $1,191.50. Silver dropped more than 1 percent. Spot gold may fall more to $1,178, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. A correction in gold prices had been expected as the metal had risen quickly over a short period of time. It gained $200 from its January lows to year-high last week, when it also posted its best week since 2011. On Thursday, gold hit a year-high of $1,260.60 as concerns over the health of the banking sector and fears of a global slowdown prompted investors to steer clear of equities and buy safe-haven gold. But world stocks rose sharply on Monday as China's central bank fixed the yuan at a much stronger rate and oil cemented recent gains, easing fears of global deflation. Asian shares extended their gains on Tuesday on a combination of stabilising Chinese markets, a rebound in oil prices and solid U.S. consumption data. The dollar pulled away from multi-month lows against the yen and euro, and jumped nearly 1 percent against a basket of major currencies. "Fears around China, oil and negative interest rates have likely been overstated in the gold price and other financial markets," Goldman Sachs said in a note, adding that it expects gold to fall to $1,100 an ounce in three months. Top consumer China's return from a week-long holiday did not help either. Chinese investors sold into gold's rally, a sign they do not expect prices to go much higher and cannot be counted on to support the market, with post-Lunar New Year demand set to falter. PRICES AT 0738 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1199.96 -9.34 -0.77 Spot silver 15.268 -0.063 -0.41 Spot platinum 933.51 1.26 0.14 Spot palladium 508.5 -3 -0.59 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Himani and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)