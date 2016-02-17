(Adds 1 pct jump in prices, trader comments)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Feb 17 Gold jumped 1 percent on
Wednesday, snapping a three-day losing streak to trade above the
key $1,200-an-ounce level as Asian shares and the dollar slid.
Bullion rallied to a one-year high last week after a stock
market rout boosted demand for the yellow metal as a safe haven,
but has since given up some gains as equities steadied.
With stocks slipping again on Wednesday, gold was back in
favour. Asian shares eased after two sessions of solid gains,
while safe-haven yen retook some lost ground against the dollar.
Spot gold hit a session high of $1,212.20, before
paring some gains to trade up 0.9 percent at $1,211.20 by 0757
GMT. It lost 3.7 percent in the previous three sessions.
"Gold price action followed the dollar almost
tick-for-tick," said MKS Group trader Alex Thorndike.
Short covering and cautious comments from Federal Reserve
officials about future U.S. interest rate hikes also helped gold
move above $1,200, he said.
Investors will be eyeing the minutes of the Fed's Jan. 26-27
meeting to be released later on Wednesday for clues about the
U.S. central bank's outlook on interest rates.
Speculation has increased in recent days that the Fed might
resort to negative interest rates to stimulate the economy after
Fed Chair Janet Yellen said last week it was an option that
would not be taken "off the table."
On Tuesday, the Fed's Neel Kashkari said he sees a gradual
increase in interest rates, while Philadelphia Fed President
Patrick Harker said the Fed may be wise to await more evidence
of higher U.S. inflation before raising rates again.
Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said the central bank
should be "unhurried" as it considers when to again hike
interest rates given problems overseas and financial market
volatility.
Lower or negative rates would boost demand for
non-interest-paying gold.
Concerns remain that gold could correct further as some
analysts say gold gained too much, too quickly.
"Gold's price performance thus far this year... could prove
to be unsustainable," Societe Generale analyst Robin Bhar said
in a note on Tuesday.
Fears over the global economy are likely to fade and U.S.
interest rate hikes will return to the agenda, hurting bullion,
Bhar said.
John Paulson, one of the world's most influential gold
investors, slashed his bets on bullion at the end of last year
by cutting his stake in the top gold-backed exchange traded fund
by 37 percent, a federal filing showed on Tuesday.
PRICES AT 0757 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1211.2 11.24 0.94
Spot silver 15.323 0.098 0.64
Spot platinum 938 11.01 1.19
Spot palladium 513.46 8.41 1.67
Comex gold 1211.6 3.4 0.28
Comex silver 15.35 0.016 0.1
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger and Sunil Nair)