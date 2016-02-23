* Gold rebounds from 1.6 pct fall on Monday
* SPDR adds a further 19 tonnes of gold
* China and India turn sellers as gold prices rally
(Recasts with updates prices; adds comment, byline, NEW YORK
dateline)
By Josephine Mason and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 23 Gold rose by about 1
percent on Tuesday, spurred by a fall in global equities and
inflows into bullion funds that helped the precious metal
recover ground lost in previous sessions.
Traders said investor demand is strong on the price dips,
even as producers have resumed hedging output to take advantage
of the 15-percent rally this year.
"The metal continues to be supported by ETF inflows, but I
would not be surprised to see a setback before another leg-up,"
Commerzbank analyst Eugen Weinberg said.
Assets in SPDR Gold Trust, the top gold-backed
exchange-traded fund (ETF), rose more than 19 tonnes to 752.29
tonnes on Monday, the highest since March 2015.
The fund's inflows since the beginning of the year have
already surpassed outflows for the whole of 2015.
Spot gold was up 1.15 percent at $1,223.40 an ounce
by 3:10 p.m. EST (2010 GMT). Prices had fallen 1.6 percent on
Monday, when the dollar and equities rallied.
U.S. gold futures for April delivery settled up 1
percent at $1,222.60.
"If there is another big sell-off in equity markets, then
levels around $1,260 are very achievable because you'd see
defensive investors coming forward," said ETF Securities analyst
Martin Arnold.
Bullion was boosted by European and U.S. shares turning
negative, dropping from the previous session's two-week high on
disappointing earnings updates and lower oil prices.
The dollar rose from a three-week high against a basket of
main currencies.
Gold has gained about 15 percent since the beginning of the
year, largely on the back of concerns over financial instability
and economic growth that led to turmoil in international stock
markets. It has also benefited from the repricing of
expectations for U.S. interest rate rises.
The metal, however, could be vulnerable to more corrections
in the short term, analysts said.
Technically, the gold price should stabilise in the $1,200
to $1,192 an ounce area, Commerzbank said.
Top consumers China and India have turned sellers of gold as
prices have rallied. Discounts in India have hit a record high,
while prices in China have also turned cheaper relative to the
global benchmark in a sign of waning demand.
Among other precious metals, silver rose by 0.33
percent to $15.26 an ounce after hitting a two-week low of
$14.90 on Monday. Platinum was up 1.7 percent at $942.20,
while palladium firmed 0.96 percent to $504.25.
(Additional reporting by A.Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; Editing
by David Evans and Lisa Shumaker)