* Gold edges higher after earlier losses
* Stocks follow oil lower
* SPDR assets rise to highest in nearly a year
(Adds 'golden cross' technical level, updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Feb 25 Gold reversed early losses on
Thursday as volatility in stock markets stoked safe-haven
demand, with bullion funds seeing fresh buying from investors.
Asian shares slipped as crude oil prices seesawed and
Chinese shares dived rekindling anxiety about the impact of high
market volatility on the global economy.
Spot gold had risen 0.6 percent to $1,236.40 an ounce
by 0658 GMT after earlier falling as much as 0.7 percent.
On Wednesday, gold had climbed 2.1 percent to $1,252.91 as
lower oil prices dragged down stocks. But the metal gave up most
of its gains as crude turned higher, lifting stocks.
"The volatility in oil prices and stock markets, and
'Brexit' fears are all contributing to the rising risk averse
sentiment in the market," said Mark To, head of research at Hong
Kong's Wing Fung Financial Group.
Sterling was near a seven-year low against the dollar and a
2-1/2 year low versus the yen on Thursday on worries Britain may
exit the European Union after Prime Minister David Cameron's
announcement of a June 23 referendum on Britain's membership of
the EU.
"I think there will be a stronger momentum for gold in the
coming few weeks," To said.
Gold's 16-percent rally this year has been fuelled by
safe-haven bids as global equities tumbled on lower oil prices
and fears of an economic slowdown. The metal hit a one-year top
of $1,260.60 two weeks ago.
An increase in assets of bullion-backed exchange traded
funds (ETF) has also supported the rally.
Inflows into SPDR Gold Trust, the top gold ETF, since
the beginning of the year have already surpassed outflows for
the whole of 2015. The increase in assets so far
is also the highest since 2010.
On Wednesday, holdings of the fund rose further to 760.32
tonnes, the highest since March 2015.
"The ETFs are a good indicator that money is definitely
flowing into gold," said a Hong Kong-based bullion trader.
"More money will start to flow in if we hold above $1,250
convincingly."
Gold could gain more as it is on the cusp of a key technical
level called the 'golden cross,' when the 50-day moving average
moves above than the 200-day moving average.
The gap was less than 50 cents on Thursday.
If the 'golden cross' occurs, it would be the first such
formation in almost two years and would be a bullish buy signal
for technical traders and momentum-driven investors.
PRICES AT 0658 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1236.4 7.44 0.61
Spot silver 15.255 0.011 0.07
Spot platinum 936.01 -1.99 -0.21
Spot palladium 491.3 6.3 1.3
Comex gold 1237.4 -1.7 -0.14
Comex silver 15.26 -0.037 -0.24
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford and
Christian Schmollinger)