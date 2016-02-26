SINGAPORE, Feb 26 Gold was little changed above
$1,230 an ounce on Friday as safe-haven gains were capped by an
overnight rebound in global equities and oil prices, although
technical signals for prices were bullish.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was steady at $1,235.38 an ounce by 0043
GMT, after posting a small 0.4 percent gain in the previous
session.
* Global equity markets got a boost from an upturn in crude
oil on Thursday as the market focused on an upcoming meeting of
major oil producers that investors hope could stabilize volatile
petroleum markets.
* Asian shares rose on Friday following a firmer finish on
Wall Street and as investors awaited a meeting of Group of 20
finance leaders that will likely offer words of reassurance,
even if little in the way of actual policy stimulus.
* Gold prices are closely tracking moves in the equity
markets. Its 16.5-percent rally this year has been fuelled by
safe-haven bids as equities tumbled on lower oil prices and
fears of an economic slowdown. The metal hit a one-year top of
$1,260.60 two weeks ago.
* Bullion is also supported by bullish technical signals.
* Gold has seen a bullish technical formation called the
'golden cross,' where the 50-day moving average goes above the
200-day moving average.
* The shorter term price average is now about $3 above the
longer-term average.
* This is the first such occurrence in nearly two years and
would be a bullish buy signal for technical traders and
momentum-driven investors.
* An increase in the holdings of bullion-backed
exchange-traded funds has also supported the rally, with assets
of SPDR Gold Trust rising to the highest since March 2015
on Wednesday.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET NEWS
* The yen was broadly softer early on Friday as demand for
the safe-haven currency waned after a rebound in oil prices
helped spur a rally on Wall Street.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0130 China house prices Jan
0745 France consumer spending Jan
0745 France producer prices Jan
1000 Euro zone business climate Feb
1000 Euro zone consumer confidence Feb
1330 U.S. GDP estimate Q4
1330 U.S. Core, PCE PCE prelim Q4
1500 U.S. U Mich sentiment final Feb
PRICES AT 0043 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1235.38 1.12 0.09
Spot silver 15.16 0.02 0.13
Spot platinum 925.4 -0.3 -0.03
Spot palladium 482.22 -0.78 -0.16
Comex gold 1236.5 -2.3 -0.19
Comex silver 15.18 0.01 0.07
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)