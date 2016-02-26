* Prices at bullish 'golden cross' technical signal
* European shares gain 2 pct to three-week highs
* Fourth-quarter GDP growth raised to 1 percent annual rate
By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 26 Gold fell more than 1
percent on Friday, as the dollar and global shares rose, but
fund buying persisted as investors expected a G20 summit would
produce little in the way of a coordinated stimulus program.
Financial leaders from G20 nations gathered in Shanghai
against a backdrop of worsening economic conditions and a lack
of wider consensus on how to fix the problems.
Spot gold was down 1 percent at $1,221.61 an ounce at
2:06 p.m. EST (1906 GMT), after falling as much as 1.9 percent.
For the month, however, it was headed for gains of more than 9
percent, the biggest since January 2012, after safe-haven buying
lifted prices to a one-year high on Feb. 11.
U.S. April gold futures settled down 1.5 percent at
$1,220.40 an ounce.
"The increase in price this year has been supported by
physical purchases, very strong in the funds and concerns are
more global in nature, with increasing probability that there
will be a recession in the U.S.," Julius Baer analyst Warren
Kreyzig said.
Concerns that a slowing global economy could eventually push
the United States into recession eased as data showed U.S.
economic growth slowed less than expected in the fourth quarter.
"The GDP data came out better than expected, so it gives
strength to the rate debate. If rates go higher, gold goes
lower," said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO
Futures in Chicago.
Despite Friday's losses, gold has rediscovered its role as a
shelter for risk-averse investors. Assets of SPDR Gold Trust
, the top bullion exchange-traded fund, held steady on
Thursday, after rising to their highest since March 2015 on
Wednesday.
Gold funds accumulated their largest inflows since 2009 in
the last week as financial market turmoil continued to unnerve
investors, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said.
"While prices could fall back a bit if, as we expect, the
Fed hikes rates later in the year, strong buying from both
consumers and central banks in emerging economies, coupled with
supply cuts, should offer solid support," Capital Economics said
in a research note.
Gold prices have developed a bullish technical formation
called the 'golden cross,' where the 50-day moving average goes
above the 200-day moving average.
Spot platinum dropped 1.9 percent to $908.50 an
ounce, the lowest in nearly three weeks, while silver
fell 3 percent to $14.68 an ounce, a three-week low. Palladium
fell 1.1 percent to $477.75 an ounce, the lowest since
Jan. 13.
