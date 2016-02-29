SINGAPORE, Feb 29 Gold steadied near $1,220 an
ounce on Monday, nursing losses from the previous session, but
was poised to log its best monthly performance in four years as
safe-haven demand from stock market turmoil bolstered the metal.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,221.36 an ounce
by 0044 GMT, after dropping 1 percent on Friday on a stronger
dollar and an uptick in stocks.
* Friday data showing a rise in U.S. consumer spending in
January and a pick-up in underlying inflation also hurt the
metal, as it kept Federal Reserve interest rate increases on the
table this year.
* The upbeat data on Friday added to reports on
manufacturing and the labour market in suggesting economic
growth regained momentum early this year after slowing in the
fourth quarter.
* Bullion has rallied about 15 percent this year as
investors have sought safety in the metal amid tumbling stock
markets and concerns over the global economy. The rally has also
been spurred by expectations that the Fed would not raise U.S.
rates this year.
* Despite Friday's losses, gold has gained 9.3 percent in
February, its biggest monthly jump since January 2012. U.S. gold
, with a 9.5 percent gain, was also headed for the best
month in four years.
* Money flows into bullion continue to be bullish for
prices.
* Hedge funds and money managers raised their bullish
stances in COMEX gold to a one-year high in the week to Feb. 23,
U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.
They also increased their silver net long stance to near a
four-month high.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.27 percent to
762.41 tonnes on Friday, the highest in about a year.
* Gold funds accumulated their largest inflows since 2009
and equity funds posted their longest run of outflows since 2008
in the last week as financial market turmoil continued to
unnerve investors, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said on Friday.
* Physical demand in Asia, however, remained subdued last
week as buyers were sceptical about the sustainability of the
recent price rally, with the Indian market falling to record
discounts as consumers postponed purchases in expectation of a
cut in the import tax.
* In mining news, Vedanta Ltd has won India's
first-ever auction of a gold mine, a provincial government
official said, as the nation opens up the sector to private
companies to curb imports.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian stocks were off to a cautious start on Monday after
a weekend meeting of the Group of 20 economic policymakers ended
with no new coordinated action to spur global growth and as
solid U.S. data revived expectation of a U.S. rate hike before
year-end.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0700 Germany Import prices Jan
0700 Germany Retail sales Jan
1000 Euro zone Inflation Feb
1445 U.S. Chicago PMI Feb
1500 U.S. Pending homes sales Jan
PRICES AT 0044 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1221.36 -0.85 -0.07
Spot silver 14.723 0.043 0.29
Spot platinum 913.7 0.4 0.04
Spot palladium 484.9 3.68 0.76
Comex gold 1222.3 1.9 0.16
Comex silver 14.71 0.021 0.14
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
