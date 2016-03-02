* Gold drops for second session, but still above $1,220
* Stocks get boost from U.S. manufacturing, construction
data
* Coming up: U.S. ADP national employment at 1315 GMT
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, March 2 Gold dropped for a second
straight session on Wednesday as global equities and the dollar
rose following strong U.S. manufacturing data that rekindled
speculation the Federal Reserve could hike interest rates this
year.
Other safe-haven assets also fell, with the Japanese yen
nursing broad losses, having suffered a big reversal overnight
as traders in London and New York took a brighter view on the
global economy.
Asian equities rallied to two-month highs.
Spot gold slipped 0.5 percent to $1,225.66 an ounce
by 0721 GMT.
Selling in gold will likely continue if there's another
round of strong buying in global equity markets, said INTL
FCStone analyst Edward Meir.
"All this goes to show us that gold still remains very much
in the orbit of U.S. equities and we suspect that this will
remain the case for some time to come," he said.
The U.S. S&P 500 Index jumped to an eight-week high
on Tuesday.
Shares got a boost after data showed U.S. manufacturing
appeared to stabilise in February, with production accelerating
and new orders holding steady at higher levels.
The economic outlook was further bolstered by another report
on construction spending that scaled a more than eight-year high
in January.
The U.S. dollar rebounded against the yen and hit one-month
highs against the euro on Tuesday, making commodities priced in
the greenback expensive for holders of other currencies.
Investors will be watching more U.S. data to gauge the
impact on stocks and the Fed's monetary policy, with the most
important one being U.S. non-farm payrolls on Friday.
So far this year, gold has gained 16 percent as turmoil in
equity markets and concerns over the global economy triggered
speculation that the Fed will not raise U.S. interest rates any
further this year. The U.S. central bank hiked rates for the
first time in nearly a decade in December.
While gold faces firm resistance at the $1,250-$1,260 level
HSBC analyst James Steel believes "the market has built a solid
and supportive base above $1,200" and that there is enough risk
sentiment and uncertainty to support the metal.
"We are raising the top end of our trading range to $1,300
from $1,275 previously and believe the rally remains essentially
intact," Steel said in a note.
Gold is also drawing support from flows into bullion-backed
exchange traded funds (ETF). Assets in SPDR Gold Trust,
the world's top gold ETF, rose 1.15 percent to 786.20 tonnes on
Tuesday, the highest since September 2014.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Additional reporting by Manolo
Serapio Jr in MANILA; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Biju
Dwarakanath)