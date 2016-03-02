* Dollar down 0.2 percent vs basket of currencies
* Feb U.S. ADP jobs data higher than expected
* Gold SPDR ETF at highest since September 2014
(Rewrites throughout, updates prices; adds comment, second
byline, NEW YORK dateline)
By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, March 2 Gold rebounded on
Wednesday as the U.S. dollar turned lower, shrugging off a turn
higher in global shares and better-than-expected U.S. economic
data.
Spot gold, lower initially, rose 0.8 percent to
$1,241.70 an ounce by 3:14 p.m. EST (2014 GMT), while U.S. gold
futures for April delivery settled up 0.9 percent at
$1,241.80 an ounce.
"Gold has clawed back yesterday's losses despite hawkish
comments from San Francisco Fed's Williams, a strong ADP number,
higher yields, and a steady dollar and stocks," said Tai Wong,
director of base and precious metals trading for BMO Capital
Markets in New York.
San Francisco Federal Reserve President John Williams said
there has been no substantial change in his outlook on the U.S.
economy or his opinion on the number of times the Fed should
raise interest rates this year and next.
"The strong, measured rally over the past two months fueled
by a voracious appetite from the ETF has brought gold agnostics
and apostates back into the fold who now devoutly exalt every
rally," Wong said.
"Technicians are abuzz about a pennant forming that should
resolve in a rally above $1,400 after a stop at $1,320."
While gold faces firm resistance at $1,250-$1,260, "the
market has built a solid and supportive base above $1,200" and
there is enough risk sentiment and uncertainty to support the
metal, HSBC said in a note.
Bullion, seen as a shelter for risk-averse investors, has
rallied more than 16 percent this year in the face of tumbling
equities and fears of a global economic slowdown.
Assets in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's top gold ETF,
rose to the highest since September 2014 on Tuesday.
"We are still in the phase of investors filling their boots
and that means the retracement we are seeing in gold is likely
to be used as a buying opportunity," Saxo Bank senior manager
Ole Hansen said.
Shares on major equity markets hit their highest in nearly
two months and U.S. government bond yields touched their highest
in almost four weeks as strong U.S. economic data, showing
private employers added 214,000 jobs in February, tempered fears
of a global economic slowdown.
Investors will be watching more U.S. data to gauge the
impact on stocks and the Federal Reserve's monetary policy, with
the most important release being non-farm payrolls on Friday.
Platinum fell 0.2 percent to $936.90 an ounce, while
silver gained 1.1 percent to $15 and palladium
dropped 0.3 percent to $514.44.
(Additional reporting by A.Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; Editing
by Elaine Hardcastle and Chizu Nomiyama)