MANILA, March 4 Gold edged lower on Friday, but
was not far off a 13-month peak reached in the prior session
when a weaker dollar gave bullion its best day in two weeks.
Investors are now eyeing the crucial U.S. nonfarm payrolls
data due out later in the day, where a strong reading for
February could stall further gains in the precious metal.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was down 0.3 percent at $1,259.50 an
ounce by 0032 GMT, after rallying nearly 2 percent on Thursday
when it hit $1,267.06, its strongest since Feb. 6, 2015. The
metal has gained 3 percent for the week and almost 20 percent
this year to be among the top commodity performers.
* U.S. gold for April delivery rose 0.2 percent to
$1,260.50 an ounce.
* U.S. nonfarm payrolls, which include both public and
private-sector employment, are estimated to have risen by
190,000 last month after increasing by 151,000 in January,
according to a Reuters poll of economists.
* On Thursday, data showed the U.S. economy's service sector
expanded in February at a slightly slower pace than the previous
month and employment declined for the first time in two years.
* The decline in U.S. service sector employment weighed on
the dollar, making dollar-denominated assets such as gold
cheaper for buyers using other currencies.
* Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan called on
the U.S. central bank to be patient when it comes to raising
interest rates, citing the effect of tighter financial
conditions on U.S. economic growth.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar was on the defensive against its peers on
Friday after soft data dampened expectations the Federal Reserve
would hike interest rates soon.
* World stock markets touched a two-month high on Thursday,
fueled by gains in emerging markets and a late rally on Wall
Street, as concerns about global growth abated and commodities
prices extended their recovery.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1330 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls Feb
1330 U.S. Unemployment rate Feb
1330 U.S. International trade Jan
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)