By Marcy Nicholson and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, March 4 Gold prices were flat
on Friday, late in a seesaw session that took prices to a
13-month high twice on technical and underlying investment
demand, with a sharp drop in between due to forecast-beating
U.S. payrolls data.
In early trade, spot gold hit its highest in 13 months, and
did so again later at $1,279.60 an ounce. The precious metal has
been driven up 19 percent this year by economic concerns, which
sparked volatility in equities and oil prices and boosted gold's
appeal as a safe haven.
Strong investor interest continued to underpin gold prices
even after the payrolls data. Spot gold was down 0.2
percent at $1,260.80 an ounce at 3:19 p.m. EST (2019 GMT), after
falling 1.1 percent to $1,249.90.
U.S. April gold futures settled up 1 percent at
$1,270.70 an ounce.
"It started out with strong gains overnight, based on
continued dollar weakness, but as we got closer to the jobs
release, the market cautiously pared back," said James Steel,
chief metals analyst for HSBC Securities in New York.
"That selling was absorbed very readily. Technically we
turned out of the bear market last night."
Prices pared gains after Dallas Federal Reserve Bank
President Robert Kaplan said he expects solid growth in the U.S.
economy this year and does not expect the economy to fall into
recession.
U.S. Labor Department data that employment gains surged in
February, the clearest sign yet of job market strength that
could further ease fears the economy was heading into recession
and add to the argument for the Fed raising interest rates.
"The data was all about the future Fed move and the data
released has confirmed that the Fed are not off beat with their
strategy," Ava Trade's chief market analyst Naeem Aslam said.
"Now the main focus will be toward the Fed's upcoming
meeting in a few weeks' time, and how they are going to play
with the growth revision forecast."
Investment interest has been driven by concerns over the
global economy.
Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, SPDR Gold Shares, rose nearly 5 tonnes on Thursday,
data from the fund showed.
BlackRock Inc said it had suspended the issuing of
shares in its physically backed gold exchange traded product due
to a historic surge in buying.
Silver was up 1.7 percent at $15.49 an ounce, while
platinum was up 2.9 percent at $977.25 an ounce and
palladium was up 2.5 percent at $553.38 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr in Manila; editing
by Dale Hudson, Alexander Smith and David Gregorio)