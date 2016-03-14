* Investors eye Fed, BOJ meetings for direction in gold
* Weaker dollar underpins, gold inches closer to 13-month
peak
(Adds comment, detail)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, March 14 Gold bounced back on Monday,
inching closer to last week's 13-month high as the dollar
remained under pressure ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's
policy meeting.
The U.S. dollar was at one-month lows against a basket of
major currencies with the Fed seen almost certain to stand pat
at this week's policy review.
Spot gold had risen 0.5 percent to $1,254.70 an ounce
by 0212 GMT, while U.S. gold eased 0.3 percent to $1,256
an ounce.
The main focus is the U.S. central bank's policy meeting on
March 15-16, after it lifted rates for the first time in nearly
a decade in December.
Investors in the precious metals market are also looking at
a Bank of Japan meet.
The BOJ's policy board is set to discuss this week whether
to exempt $90 billion in short-term funds from its newly imposed
negative interest rate, people familiar with the matter said,
after the securities industry warned that investment money would
be driven into bank deposits.
"We have two central bank meetings this week as the BOJ
commence a two-day meeting today and the FOMC announce their
interest rate decision on Wednesday," said MKS Group trader Sam
Laughlin.
Support at $1,235 should keep the metal buoyant leading into
the Fed announcement, while $1,275-$1,280 will likely cap any
moves higher, the trader said.
After rolling out bold measures to boost the euro zone
economies, including increased asset-buying and a deeper cut to
deposit rates, ECB President Mario Draghi on Thursday signalled
there would be no further rate cuts.
The relatively weak dollar and a repricing of expectations
for U.S. interest rate rises have helped gold rebound by more
than 18 percent this year.
Bullion regained its role as a shelter for risk-averse
investors, in the face of tumbling equities and fears of a
global economic slowdown.
Hedge funds and money managers increased their bullish
position in COMEX gold to the highest in 13 months in the week
to March 8, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data
showed on Friday, as safe-haven buying lifted prices to the
highest since February 2015.
Physical gold demand slowed in top consumer China last week,
while a strike by jewellers protesting against the imposition of
a tax curbed demand in No. 2 market India.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin and
Joseph Radford)