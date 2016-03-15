* Gold hits lowest since March 2 at $1,225.70 an ounce
* Longs unwinding positions before outcome of Fed policy
meet
* BOJ stands pat, warns of weakening inflation expectations
(Adds BOJ statement, updates prices)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, March 15 Gold dropped for a third
consecutive session on Tuesday to its lowest in almost two
weeks, with investors focused on the upcoming U.S. Federal
Reserve policy meeting.
A rise in global equity markets over the past few days has
provided headwinds to the gold market, which has gained around
16 percent this year.
The yen advanced against the dollar and Asian stocks
languished near the day's lows on Tuesday, after the Bank of
Japan held policy steady as expected and offered a bleaker view
of the country's economy in the face of lingering anxiety over
slowing global growth.
Spot gold dropped 0.5 percent to 1,228.56 an ounce by
0649 GMT, while U.S. gold slid 1.3 percent to $1,229.10
an ounce. Spot gold earlier in the session fell to $1,225.70 an
ounce, its lowest since March 2.
"We are waiting for the outcome of the Fed meeting and data
coming from the United States is showing that the state of the
economy is not bad," said Ronald Leung, chief dealer at Lee
Cheong Gold Dealers Ltd.
"I think there are too many long positions in the market.
They are taking some profit."
The Fed's two-day policy meeting will start on Tuesday and
be watched for clues on the future pace of U.S. rate increases.
Further U.S. rate hikes could lift the opportunity cost of
holding non-yielding bullion, while boosting the dollar, in
which it is priced. The metal has risen 16 percent this year as
expectations for further near-term hikes faded.
The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady but offered a
bleaker view on the economy and warned of waning inflation
expectations, signalling that global headwinds that may justify
deploying yet more stimulus ahead.
The weak move in gold over the last two sessions followed
Friday's brief bounce to a 13-month high after the European
Central Bank signalled an end to rate cuts and the euro rose
sharply versus the dollar. Gold is highly sensitive to monetary
policy and resulting currency moves.
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 1.08 percent to
790.14 tonnes on Monday from 798.77 tonnes on Friday. In terms
of ounces, holdings fell to 25,403,927 ounces
from 25,681,155.
Hedge funds and money managers increased their bullish COMEX
gold position to the highest in 13 months in the week to March
8, the eighth increase in the last nine weeks, data showed on
Friday.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Michael Perry and
Richard Pullin)