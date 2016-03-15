* Gold hits lowest since March 2 at $1,225.70 an ounce
* Longs unwind positions before outcome of Fed policy meet
* Coming up: Fed statement Wednesday at 1800 GMT
(Adds comment, byline, NEW YORK dateline; updates prices)
By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, March 15 Gold fell to its
lowest in almost two weeks on Tuesday ahead of a Federal Reserve
statement that is expected to give clues on the pace of future
U.S. rate rises.
Spot gold fell to $1,225.70 an ounce, its lowest
since March 2, at one point and was down 0.4 percent at
$1,230.31 by 2:37 p.m. EDT (1837 GMT). U.S. gold futures
for April delivery settled down 1.1 percent at $1,231 an ounce.
Worries about global growth and financial instability had
led investors to reprice prospects for increases in U.S. rates,
sending safe-haven gold to a 13-month high last week. But solid
U.S. data readings more recently have rekindled market
expectations of further tightening this year.
The Fed began its two-day meeting on Tuesday and the market
was awaiting a statement from the central bank at 2 p.m. EDT on
Wednesday.
"One difference from a few weeks ago is that the surprise
(from the Fed) would be a rate hike, whereas perhaps a few weeks
ago people thought a surprise would be a rate cut," Macquarie
analyst Matthew Turner said.
"There has been a shift towards hawkishness again, which is
probably pressuring gold a little bit."
Further U.S. rate rises could lift the opportunity cost of
holding non-yielding bullion.
"It's position squaring ahead of the Fed because there's a
little bit of uncertainty here," said Eli Tesfaye, senior market
strategist for brokerage RJO Futures in Chicago, referring to
the source of pressure in the bullion market.
"It's a little bit concerning that the dollar is soft,
equities are soft and gold is soft as well, so the market's
probably putting too much weight on the (Fed) meeting."
The Fed is expected to leave short-term interest rates
unchanged but also signal that a rate hike is not too far off as
long as the job market and inflation continue to improve.
The dollar was flat against a basket of main
currencies, having fallen versus the yen after the Bank of Japan
held policy steady as expected.
Holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 1.08 percent on Monday.
"There have been huge inflows into ETFs since the beginning
of the year but you started to see a fall in the past few days
as prices slightly retreated," Natixis analyst Bernard Dahdah
said.
Spot silver fell 0.4 percent to $15.25 an ounce,
platinum was up 0.5 percent at $956.30 and palladium
was down 0.1 percent at $566.75.
(Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing
by Keith Weir and Meredith Mazzilli)