* Gold up more than 1 pct this week, recoups last week's
drop
* Dollar at 5-month low, underpins gold prices
* Silver hits highest in almost five months
(Updates prices)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, March 18 Gold edged up on Friday with
the market on track to end the week on a firmer note as the
dollar hovered near its lowest in five months, pressured by the
Federal Reserve's plan to make fewer-than-expected interest rate
hikes.
Spot gold gained around half a percent to $1,263.30
an ounce by 0711 GMT, while U.S. gold was little changed
at $1,264.30 an ounce. Spot gold has risen more than 1 percent
this week after closing down 0.9 percent in the previous week.
"This is reminiscent of market reacting to FOMC statement,"
said Daniel Ang, analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. "Gold
is finding support at $1,260, it is reluctant to go below that
level and it is mainly due to weaker U.S. dollar."
The dollar held near a 17-month low struck overnight against
the yen on Friday as the Federal Reserve's less hawkish outlook
for U.S. interest rates weighed on the U.S. currency. The dollar
index was set to end the week 1.5 percent lower.
The U.S. central bank held interest rates steady and
indicated it would tighten policy this year, but fresh
projections showed policymakers expect two quarter-point
increases by year-end, half the number forecast in December.
Expectations the Fed would raise rates steadily this year
had faded since the bank's initial hike in December, as concerns
over global growth roiled financial markets.
Rising rates tend to pressure gold by lifting the
opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, while boosting
the dollar, in which it is priced.
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 1.50 percent to
807.09 tonnes on Thursday from 795.20 tonnes on Wednesday.
Silver rose more than 1 percent to its highest since
late October. The market is up almost 4 percent this week, after
ending marginally down last week.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)