* Newcrest hedges some of Telfer gold production * Gold starting to find benefit from inflation hedge investment * Coming up: U.S. durable goods orders at 1230 GMT (Updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, March 24 Spot gold slipped to its lowest in nearly one month on Thursday and was poised for its biggest weekly loss since early November as hawkish comments by U.S. Federal Reserve officials stoked a recovery in the dollar. The comments put investors on guard for the possibility of more U.S. interest rate hikes this year than currently anticipated, triggering a widespread correction across commodities. Oil plunged 4 percent, while copper cracked below $5,000 a tonne. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said the central bank should consider another hike as early as next month if the U.S. economy continues to improve, while Chicago Fed President Charles Evans also said he expects two more rate increases this year. The move pushed investors to cut long positions, said broker Triland Metals in a note, with further consolidation looking likely. "Sentiment may have gained traction fairly sharply over previous months, however the fundamentals are yet to turn a corner ... It's a tough call to the upside until we break $1,286 and $1,308." Spot gold fell 0.5 percent to $1,213.50 by 0703 GMT, adding to more than 2 percent losses from the previous session. Gold earlier fell as low as $1,212.20 an ounce, its weakest since Feb. 26 and was on track for a 3.3-percent weekly loss ahead of the Easter holiday break which starts on Friday. U.S. gold slipped 0.9 percent to $1,213.10. New U.S. single-family home sales rebounded modestly in February as a surge in the West offset sharp declines in other regions, pointing to a gradually improving housing sector amid a dearth of properties available on the market. "Gold is starting to benefit from a revival of demand for inflation hedges, offsetting at least some of the downside risks from renewed strength in the U.S. dollar," said Capital Economics in a note. "What's more, silver is now exceptionally cheap relative to gold, particularly if the prices of industrial metals recover further." Silver lost 0.3 percent to $15.18. Platinum slipped 0.3 percent to $952 an ounce, while palladium slid 0.8 percent to $575. In news, Newcrest Mining, one of the world's biggest gold producers, will hedge more than half-a-million ounces of gold over the next two years, abandoning a long-held opposition to cap its exposure to market bullion prices. U.S. oil prices fell in Asian trading on Thursday, adding to a slump in the previous session, after stockpiles rose for the sixth week to another record, sapping the strength of a two-month rally in prices. (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford and Biju Dwarakanath)