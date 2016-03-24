* Dollar heads for 5th day of gains, best run since April
* U.S. jobless claims up last week
By Clara Denina
LONDON, March 24 Spot gold rebounded after
hitting a four-week low on Thursday, but prices were still
poised for their biggest weekly loss since November as the
prospect of more U.S. interest rate rises has bolstered the
dollar.
Hawkish comments from several U.S. Federal Reserve officials
this week put investors on guard for the possibility of at least
two rates increases this year, with the first potentially as
soon as next month, triggering a widespread correction across
commodities.
Brent crude oil plunged 3 percent this week, while
copper prices fell below $5,000 a tonne.
Spot gold slipped 0.6 percent in early trade on
Thursday to $1,212.20 an ounce, its weakest since Feb. 26,
before rebounding to $1,221.26, up 0.1 percent, by 1451 GMT, as
the dollar pared some gains after weekly U.S. jobs data.
Gold was on track for a 2.7 percent weekly loss, largely
because of Wednesday's 2 percent decline.
London and many other gold markets will be closed on Friday
and Monday for the Easter holiday.
U.S. gold slipped 0.2 percent to $1,221.50 an ounce.
"In February there were a lot of concerns about a dovish
stance from the Fed, while economists are now starting to figure
that there could be two (rate rises) and that would mean some
pressure on gold," ING Bank senior strategist Hamza Khan said.
The dollar was up 0.2 percent versus a basket of main
currencies, heading for a fifth day of gains, its best run in
almost a year.
Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing for
unemployment benefits rose modestly last week, but revisions for
prior weeks showed the labour market was much stronger than
previously thought.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard joined a chorus of
officials in highlighting the possibility of at least two rate
increases this year, with the first perhaps as soon as April.
Earlier in the week, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick
Harker said the central bank should consider another increase as
early as next month if the U.S. economy continues to improve,
while Chicago Fed President Charles Evans also said he expected
two more rate increases this year.
Other central banks, however, will keep their ultra-loose
monetary policies, which should cushion the Fed's tightening
impact on gold, Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann said.
Silver gained 0.2 percent to $15.25, platinum
was down 0.3 percent at $955.40 and palladium fell 1.4
percent to $571.45.
(Additional reporting by Melanie Burton in Melbourne; Editing
by Susan Fenton and Mark Potter)