MANILA, March 28 Gold dropped to its weakest in
a month on Monday, pressured by a firmer dollar following
hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials that
suggested at least two interest rate hikes this year, with the
first potentially coming next month.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was down 0.5 percent at $1,210.50 an
ounce by 0058 GMT, just off a session-low of $1,209.26. That was
the weakest level for cash bullion since Feb. 23.
* U.S. gold for April delivery slipped 0.9 percent
to $1,210.90 an ounce.
* St. Louis Fed President James Bullard told reporters on
Thursday that he was undecided on whether to push for an
interest rate rise at a policy meeting next month in part
because the U.S. central bank will have seen little more
economic data in the interim.
* But Bullard told the Japanese business daily Nikkei that
the Fed may raise interest rates in April or June.
* Russia and Kazakhstan extended their gold buying spree in
February by adding to their bullion reserves, while Malaysia and
Turkey cut their bullion holdings, data from the International
Monetary Fund showed on Friday.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose to 26.48 million
ounces on Thursday, the highest since December 2013.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar nudged up against the euro and yen after
rebounding last week following the comments from Fed officials.
* Asian stocks edged higher after fairly strong consumer
spending led to an upward revision in U.S. economic growth in
the fourth quarter, helping to underpin investor sentiment.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1230 U.S. Trade balance Feb
1230 U.S. Personal income Feb
1400 U.S. Pending home sales Feb
1430 U.S. Dallas Fed manufacturing index Mar
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)