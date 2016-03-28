* Prospect of U.S. rate hike as soon as April weighs
* Gold fell 3 percent last week, biggest loss since Nov
* Coming Up: U.S. pending home sales; 1400 GMT
(Releads after U.S. data, updates prices)
By Clara Denina
LONDON, March 28 Gold edged up on Monday, as the
dollar retreated after weaker-than-expected U.S. data, but
stayed close to a one-month low as investors focused on speeches
by Federal Reserve officials that could give more clues on
potential interest rate increases.
The dollar slightly fell versus a basket of currencies
after data showed U.S. consumer spending rose marginally
in February and overall inflation retreated. The Commerce
Department also downwardly revised 0.1 percent gain in January.
Weaker U.S. data supports the view the Fed would raise
interest rates at a gradual pace, weighing on the dollar and in
turn helping gold.
Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,218.62 an ounce by
1253 GMT, after touching a session low of $1,208.15, its
cheapest since Feb. 23. The metal lost 3 percent last week, its
biggest weekly loss since November on speculation that the next
U.S. rate increase could come as soon as next month.
Liquidity was thin as London and many other gold markets
were closed for the Easter Monday holiday.
"Gold's short-term technical trend has slightly
deteriorated, with the $1,190-$1,200 level becoming a strong
support area," said Carlo Alberto de Casa, ActivTrades chief
analyst.
All eyes will now be on Fed Chair Janet Yellen, who is due
to speak on the U.S. economy and monetary policy on Tuesday, for
any indications on the number and timing of rate hikes this
year.
Hawkish comments from several Federal Reserve officials last
week put investors on guard for the possibility of at least two
rates increases this year, triggering a widespread correction
across commodities and bolstering the dollar, the currency in
which commodities are denominated.
The market is also awaiting a speech by New York Fed
President William Dudley on Thursday and U.S. non-farm payrolls
data on Friday.
"A non-farm payrolls number above 200,000 could give the
market enough confidence to price in two rate hikes this year,
weighing on gold," ActivTrades' de Casa said.
Inflows into gold exchange-traded funds (ETF) continued,
suggesting that some confidence in bullion remained.
Holdings in the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed ETF, rose to its highest since December 2013 at
26.48 million ounces on Thursday, the latest available data
shows.
Hedge funds and money managers increased their bullish
positions in COMEX gold in the week to March 22, when the metal
rallied more than 1 percent after deadly bomb attacks hit
Brussels, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed
on Friday.
Russia and Kazakhstan added to their bullion reserves in
February, while Malaysia and Turkey cut their holdings, data
from the International Monetary Fund showed on Friday.
Spot silver gained 0.6 percent to $15.23 an ounce,
palladium fell 0.6 percent to $573.30 and platinum
was unchanged at $946.50 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. in Manila, editing
by Louise Heavens and Susan Fenton)