* Gold rebounds from Monday's one-month low
* Fed comments signal cautiousness
* Dollar extends losses, gold jumps after Fed speech
* GRAPHIC-2016 asset returns: reut.rs/1WAiOSC
(Updates prices)
By Chris Prentice and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, March 29 Gold jumped nearly 2
percent on Tuesday after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen indicated the central bank's cautiousness in
raising interest rates.
Gold is highly sensitive to U.S. monetary policy, as rising
interest rates lift the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding
bullion, while boosting the dollar. The metal slid 3 percent
last week after hawkish comments from a series of Fed officials.
The Federal Reserve will proceed cautiously with hikes to
interest rates, given global risks, Yellen said on Tuesday.
Spot gold rose 1.8 percent to $1,242.60 an ounce by
2:46 p.m. EDT (1846 GMT), recovering from Monday's one-month low
of $1,208.15. U.S. gold futures for April delivery
settled up 1.3 percent or up $15.70 an ounce at $1,235.80.
Early selling pressure against the dollar helped to buoy
gold prices, which extended gains to session highs after the
comments. The U.S. dollar index hit an eight-day low on
the dovish comments.
Last week's comments from several Fed officials put
investors on guard for the possibility of at least two rate
increases this year. But the Fed chair's comments on Tuesday
raised the possibility of a slower path to rate hikes, traders
said.
"It looks like we may be pricing back in just one interest
rate hike. That's why we're rallying," said Phillip Streible,
senior commodities broker at R.J. O'Brien in Chicago.
San Francisco Federal Reserve President John Williams said
on Tuesday the U.S. economy remained on track for a gradual path
of interest rate hikes.
A run of soft data has added to uncertainty over the pace of
rate increases. The dollar eased to a one-week low against the
euro and U.S. Treasury prices hovered near session highs, after
figures showing slightly weaker-than-forecast rises in home
prices reinforced the view of sluggish economic growth in the
first quarter.
Weak data on Monday, which showed U.S. consumer spending
barely rose in February and inflation retreated, had already
dampened expectations that a rate hike is imminent.
Elsewhere, data showed net gold imports by China, the
world's biggest bullion consumer, via main conduit Hong Kong
rose in February from a 17-month low hit in the previous
month.
In other precious metals, silver was up 0.7 percent
at $15.327 an ounce, platinum was up 2.2 percent at
$962.99 an ounce and palladium was up 1.7 percent at $577
an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York and
A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; Editing by Andrew Hay and Chizu
Nomiyama)