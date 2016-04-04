* Gold falls for second straight session
* SPDR assets drop, speculators raise bullish positions
* Coming up: FOMC March meeting minutes on Wednesday
(Adds comment, byline, NEW YORK dateline; updates prices)
By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, April 4 Gold fell on Monday
after strong U.S. economic data boosted investor risk sentiment
and a top U.S. Federal Reserve official said an interest rate
hike is likely to take place ahead of the market's current
expectations due to fading economic concerns.
Spot gold eased 0.5 percent to $1,216.10 an ounce by
3:01 p.m. EDT (1901 GMT), while U.S. gold for June delivery
settled down 0.3 percent at $1,219 an ounce.
Spot prices saw their biggest quarterly rise in nearly 30
years in the three months to March, rallying on speculation the
Fed was not in a hurry to normalize interest rates, but drifted
back towards the key $1,200 level after hawkish comments from
several Fed officials.
The U.S. central bank raised rates in December for the first
time in nearly a decade.
On Monday, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren, who is
usually cautious, said it was "surprising" that U.S. interest
rate futures markets currently imply one or zero rate hikes this
year. He said this prediction could prove "too pessimistic."
"That was a bit of a hawkish tilt. I think the market is
reading into it that the minutes could be a little more hawkish
than we thought," said Bart Melek, head of Commodity Strategy
for TD Securities in Toronto, referring to minutes from the
Federal Open Market Committee's March meeting that will be
released on Wednesday at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT).
"We could see short-term rates move up a little bit more
than we were thinking."
The metal is highly exposed to rising interest rates, which
lift the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets, while
boosting the dollar.
"Gold market participants appear to put more weight on the
strength of the U.S. economic data and what that will mean for
the Fed's rate decisions," Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann
said.
Data on Friday showed non-farm payrolls rose by 215,000 last
month, higher than expectations of 205,000, underscoring the
strength in the U.S. economy.
On Monday, however, data showed that new U.S. factory goods
orders fell in February and business spending on capital goods
was much weaker than initially thought.
The world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, New
York-listed SPDR Gold Shares, last week experienced its
first net weekly outflow this year.
As of March 29, hedge funds and money managers boosted their
bullish bet to a 2012 high, data showed on Friday.
Silver fell 0.5 percent to $14.95, platinum
slipped 1.4 percent to $941.10 and palladium fell 2.3
percent to $551.78.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
editing by Susan Thomas and Chizu Nomiyama)