* Gold retreats after Tuesday's 1.8 pct rally
* Dollar turns lower against currency basket
* Gold price holds losses after Fed minutes released
* GRAPHIC-2016 asset returns: reut.rs/1WAiOSC
(Rewrite throughout, updates prices; adds comment, second
byline, NEW YORK dateline)
By Marcy Nicholson and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, April 6 Gold fell 1 percent on
Wednesday as a recovery in equities prompted some profit-taking
after Tuesday's rally, while minutes of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's last policy meeting showed concern about "appreciable
downside risks" in the global economy.
Fed policymakers debated whether an interest rate hike would
be needed in April, though a consensus emerged that risks from a
global economic slowdown warranted a cautious approach, minutes
from the March 15-16 meeting showed.
"Gold stutter-stepped on the March minutes, initially
dropping nearly half a percent on the headline that two members
wanted to hike though there was only one official dissent, but
took back its losses as the rest of the minutes indicated
caution and reiterated concern that rates were at such a low
level that there was little room to cut if economy faltered,"
said Tai Wong, director of base and precious metals trading for
BMO Capital Markets in New York.
Gold, which is sensitive to rate increases as they lift the
opportunity cost of holding the non-interest-yielding metal,
posted its biggest quarterly rise in nearly 30 years in the
first three months of 2016 as expectations for rate rises faded.
Spot gold was down 0.6 percent to $1,223.73 an ounce
at 2:39 p.m. EDT (1839 GMT) after falling 1.1 percent. U.S. gold
futures for June delivery settled down 0.5 percent at
$1,223.80 an ounce.
"The balance of (the) committee appears committed to
patience in raising rates, which implies very little chance of
an April rate increase and could perhaps reduce market
assessment of a potential rate increase at the June meeting,"
said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist for U.S. Bank
Wealth Management in Seattle.
"This dovish bias is constructive for the gold market,
especially with risks of further monetary easing in Europe and
Japan."
The U.S. dollar hit a fresh 17-month low against the yen and
turned lower against a basket of major currencies.
"The FOMC committee needs to show solidarity with respect to
a rate hike, and as long as we are lacking that, their message
will be vague and spawn more volatility," Ava Trade's chief
market analyst Naeem Aslam said prior to release of the minutes.
Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, New York-listed SPDR Gold Shares, fell on Tuesday.
It reported this year's first weekly outflow last week.
Among other precious metals, silver was down 0.3
percent at $15.08 an ounce, platinum was down 0.5 percent
at $945.30 and palladium was down 0.6 percent at $540.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by David Evans and Meredith Mazzilli)