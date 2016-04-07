* Federal Reserve minutes show caution over world economy
* Dollar hits fresh 17-month low vs yen
By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, April 7 Gold jumped almost two
percent on Thursday as the dollar fell to a 17-month low against
the Japanese yen following minutes from the U.S. Federal
Reserve's latest meeting and global shares fell, rekindling
investor appetite for safer assets.
Minutes from the Fed's March meeting released on Wednesday
showed a consensus by policymakers that risks from a global
economic slowdown warranted a cautious approach to raising U.S.
interest rates.
They signaled they expected to raise rates twice in 2016 but
the timing still appears unclear.
Spot gold hit a two-week high of $1,243.50 an ounce,
a rise of 1.8 percent, and was up 1.3 percent at $1,237.60 at
2:23 p.m. EDT (1823 GMT). U.S. gold futures for June delivery
settled up 1.1 percent at $1,223.80 an ounce.
"The yen was a catalyst, certainly, for today. It's clearly
a flight to safety day," said Bill O'Neill, co-founder of
commodities investment firm Logic Advisors in New Jersey.
"The minutes of the ECB were clearly dovish. There's also a
growing watch on Greece."
The metal saw its biggest quarterly rise in nearly 30 years
in the three months to March, rallying more than 16 percent and
hitting a 13-month high on speculation the Fed was not in a
hurry to normalize interest rates.
It had drifted back towards the key $1,200 level in the past
week after hawkish comments from several Fed officials.
Gold is sensitive to rate increases as they lift the
opportunity cost of holding the non-interest-yielding metal.
"The Fed's minutes yesterday and the dollar's weakness have
created an environment that gives gold an additional push and
attract some pent-up demand," Saxo Bank senior manager Ole
Hansen said.
"The most immediate resistance is $1,244 but a break above
$1,255 could suggest a new high in the market."
The Fed should be patient and cautious about raising
short-term interest rates, but should nevertheless increase them
in a sustained way, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said on
Wednesday.
Global growth concerns weighed on equity markets.
"The share markets are in the red and that is helping gold's
ascent today ... a run towards $1,250 is possible," MKS SA head
of trading Afshin Nabavi said.
Assets in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.51 percent to 819.60
tonnes on Wednesday, the first inflow in nearly two weeks.
Silver gained 0.9 percent to $15.19, platinum
rose 1 percent to $951.40 while palladium was down 1.4
percent at $532.37.
