* Dollar index pares losses from near 8-month low
* Silver rallies to highest since late October
* Silver at its most expensive vs gold in 3 months
* GRAPHIC-Gold/silver ratio: tmsnrt.rs/1qNdaSX
(Recasts; updates prices; adds comment, byline, NEW YORK
dateline)
By Marcy Nicholson and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, April 12 Gold was flat after
rising to three-week highs on Tuesday as the dollar nudged up
from a near 8-month low against a basket of currencies, with the
rally in oil helping to improve risk appetite, while silver rose
to a 5-1/2-month high.
Spot gold touched a high of $1,262.60 an ounce before
easing back to $1,257.01 by 3:49 p.m. EDT (1949 GMT), little
changed from late on Monday. U.S. gold futures for June
delivery settled up 0.2 percent at $1,260.90 an ounce.
Silver rose for the fourth straight session, gaining
as much as 2 percent to $16.21 an ounce, the highest for the
spot market since Oct. 28.
"The market may be thinking that inflation's going up so
metals are going up," said Dan Pavilonis, senior market
strategist for RJO Futures in Chicago.
"Then you see markets like silver and copper technically
looking like they're going to break out. That entices traders to
come in and start buying it."
Brent crude oil prices hit a four-month high and energy
equities rose.
The bullion prices are being driven by the poor performance
of the dollar and of stock markets, Afshin Nabavi, head of
trading at MKS in Switzerland, said, with silver driving the
market.
"If silver continues, gold should break above $1,265 and
eventually move towards $1,300," he said.
The gold/silver ratio, which measures the number of silver
ounces needed to buy an ounce of gold, hit its lowest in two
months as silver outperformed gold. An ounce of gold now buys
77.7 ounces of silver, compared with 83.3 ounces in late
February.
Speculation that interest rates will stay low also helped
gold and silver in their own right. Rising rates lift the
opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as bullion.
"Negative yields in my opinion remain the key reason for
buying gold, and silver. That story will not go away," Saxo
Bank's head of commodities research Ole Hansen said.
"(Gold) found the expected resistance at $1,255 and it was
only when silver took off that it managed to get through. Silver
ETF holdings have risen strongly this past month while gold has
been almost flat. That could indicate some switch in focus to
silver, and the move yesterday highlighted that."
Among other precious metals, platinum was up 1.2
percent at $1,000.25 an ounce the highest since March 8, and
palladium was up 0.2 percent at $546.26 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by Jane Merriman, Greg Mahlich abnd Tom Brown)