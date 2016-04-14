* Gold drops 1 pct, drags down other precious metals
* Asian shares at 4-month highs
* Dollar extends gains into second day
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, April 14 Gold dropped 1 percent on
Thursday, extending losses into a third session as the U.S.
dollar strengthened and Asian stocks gained on hopes that global
central banks would ease monetary policies to support softening
economies.
Asian shares rose to their highest levels in more than four
months and regional currencies weakened against the greenback
after Singapore's central bank surprised markets by setting the
rate of appreciation of the Singapore dollar policy band at zero
percent.
Spot gold dropped as low as $1,228.70 an ounce,
before paring losses to trade down 0.8 percent at $1,232.50 by
0633 GMT. U.S. gold futures slid as much as 1.4 percent.
Silver futures tumbled nearly 2 percent snapping a
five-day winning streak, while platinum and palladium
fell 1 percent.
"Gold is weakening on a recovery in investor risk appetite.
The sharp (equities) rally and the levelling off of gold-ETF
demand recently argue for some period of price consolidation,"
HSBC analyst James Steel said.
"It is possible this consolidation turns into liquidation,
but we think any continued sell-off, though likely, should be
modest."
Bullion-backed exchange-traded funds have seen outflows in
recent days following sharp inflows earlier in the year.
Assets of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 5.05 tonnes to 810.09
tonnes on Wednesday, its lowest in a month.
Traders said charts looked weak for gold, with sharp selling
seen as prices fell through 50-day moving average near $1,230.
Uncertainty over U.S. monetary policy also weighed.
Gold has rallied 16 percent this year on waning expectations
of aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes. But Richmond Fed
President Jeffrey Lacker, San Francisco Fed President John
Williams and Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker all
suggested this week that several hikes were possible this year,
cutting into gold's recent gains.
In an interview published on Wednesday, Fed Chair Janet
Yellen said she still favours a cautious approach to monetary
policy because the U.S. central bank must try to avoid making
"big mistakes."
Data overnight showed U.S. retail sales fell in March as
households cut back on purchases of automobiles and other items,
further evidence that economic growth stumbled in the first
quarter and reinforcing Fed caution on rate hikes.
PRICES AT 0633 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1232.5 -10.26 -0.83
Spot silver 16.04 -0.154 -0.95
Spot platinum 985.74 -8.76 -0.88
Spot palladium 536.22 -6.28 -1.16
Comex gold 1234.6 -13.7 -1.1
Comex silver 16.07 -0.255 -1.56
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford and
Tom Hogue)