* Dollar firm after biggest 1-day rally in a month
* Largest gold ETF reports 5-tonne outflow
* Spot palladium sees biggest rally in a month
* Coming up: FOMC meeting April 26-27
By Marcy Nicholson and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, April 14 Gold fell more than 1
percent on Thursday, as the dollar rose for the third day and
world stocks climbed to 2016 highs, with uncertainty over the
outlook for U.S. monetary policy this year adding to volatility.
Spot gold was down 1.3 percent at $1,226.06 an ounce
at 2:32 p.m. EDT (1832 GMT). U.S. gold futures for June
delivery settled down 1.7 percent at $1,226.50.
The metal has steadied after its biggest quarterly rise in
nearly 30 years, driven by a retreat in expectations that the
U.S. Federal Reserve will push ahead with several rate hikes
this year.
Gold is sensitive to rising interest rates, which lift the
opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets, while boosting
the dollar.
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said a potential
British exit from the European Union would be a "big event"
although it should not "stop the music" on a potential interest
rate hike in June.
"Traders are not willing to accept that the Fed will not be
raising the rates anytime soon," Naeem Aslam, chief market
strategist at Ava Trade, said. "Most of the bad news is factored
into the dollar and it appears they cannot push the greenback
any further. This is impacting the price of gold."
The dollar rose 0.5 percent versus a currency basket
as improved risk sentiment led investors to trim positions in
low-yielding currencies, but pared gains after
weaker-than-expected March U.S. consumer price data.
"The weaker-than-expected figures today appear to justify
the Fed's analysis that some of the recent pick-up was due to
temporary factors, and also supports our decision following
yesterday's retail sales release to push back our call for the
next rate hike to September," said Andrew Grantham, senior
economist and director of CIBC Economics.
Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed ETF, SPDR Gold
Shares, fell 5.05 tonnes on Wednesday to their lowest in a
month.
"What risks the gains in the gold market this year reversing
is the Fed starting to push ahead with rate hikes, but I don't
see them hiking before September," Danske Bank analyst Jens
Pedersen said.
Among other precious metals, palladium outperformed, jumping
on technical buying above key Fibonacci retracement levels. Spot
palladium rose as much as 3.4 percent to $561.02 an
ounce, the highest since April 4 and biggest one-day rally in a
month.
Silver fell 0.4 percent to $16.13 an ounce, after
reaching its highest since late October the previous day.
Platinum was down 0.6 percent at $989.03 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
editing by Mark Potter and Meredith Mazzilli)