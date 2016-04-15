* Silver on track for biggest weekly rise in six weeks
LONDON, April 15 Gold steadied on Friday after
three days of declines and was heading for its first weekly drop
in three as a stronger dollar and higher equities kept investor
interest in check.
Bullion climbed to a three-week high on Tuesday, only to
give up gains as world stocks rose on Thursday to their highest
levels since late December, boosted by robust Chinese economic
data and a surge in oil prices earlier this week.
Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,229.06 an ounce by
1438 GMT, following a drop of 1.3 percent in the previous
session. It was heading for a 1 percent loss for the week.
"Lately, we've had some indicators that the growth fears
have eased and things are looking a bit more positive," Julius
Baer commodity analyst Warren Kreyzig said.
"But there are a lot of negative surprises on the economic
data front."
Gold prices have steadied after posting their biggest
quarterly rise in nearly 30 years in the three months to March,
driven by a reining in of expectations that the U.S. Federal
Reserve will push ahead with several interest rate increases
this year.
"We are seeing central banks having separation anxiety with
their stimulus policies and so much stimulus tends to devalue
currencies and that's the follow through from negative real
rates," ETF Securities analyst Martin Arnold said.
Higher interest rates would lift the opportunity cost of
holding non-yielding assets while boosting the dollar.
Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Dennis Lockhart on
Thursday said he no longer expects to advocate for a U.S.
interest rate hike in April, but added that there is still time
for two or three rate increases this year.
The Fed will raise rates twice this year, most likely in
June, but the probability has faded on signs of a weak start to
the year, inflation that is still tame and a brittle global
backdrop, a Reuters poll showed.
Bullion-backed exchange-traded funds have experienced
outflows in recent days, weighing on gold prices.
Assets in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell to 806.82 tonnes on
Thursday, its lowest in a month.
Among other precious metals, silver was on track to
post a 5 percent weekly gain -- its biggest jump in six weeks.
It was up 0.1 percent at $16.16 an ounce, having touched its
highest level since October earlier this week.
Platinum was headed for its third straight weekly
gain but was down 0.7 percent at $980.65, while palladium
was up 0.5 percent at $564.68 and poised for its best week in
six with a 4.4 percent rise.
European car sales rose 5.7 percent in March, industry data
showed, helped by discounts and other incentives.
Platinum and palladium are used in autocatalysts to clean up
exhaust emissions.
