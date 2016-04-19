* U.S. housing starts fell more than expected in March
* Top consumer China launches yuan gold benchmark
* Platinum hits 6-month high
(Adds comments, updates prices, adds NEW YORK dateline;
previous LONDON)
By Devika Krishna Kumar and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, April 19 Gold rose as much as 2
percent, silver hit a 10-month high and platinum climbed to its
highest in six months on Tuesday, as the dollar weakened after
U.S. data came in below forecasts.
U.S. housing starts fell more than expected in March and
permits for future home construction hit a one-year low,
suggesting some cooling in the housing market in line with signs
of a sharp slowdown in economic growth in the first quarter.
Gold touched a one-week high of $1,256.80 an ounce
and was up 1.8 percent at $1,252.77 by 2:50 p.m. EDT (1850 GMT),
while platinum rose 4.1 percent to its highest since Oct.
23 at $1,015.70.
Silver climbed 5.2 percent to $17.07, its highest
since June 2015, before stabilising with a 4.3 percent gain at
$16.92.
"The severe technical damage that was done on the dollar is
a big factor. I think that's the driving force today," said Eli
Tesfaye, senior market strategist for brokerage RJO Futures in
Chicago.
"That has not only helped precious metals ... there's not a
commodity that's not up today and that's attributed to the
weakness in the dollar."
The dollar extended losses after the U.S. data,
falling 0.6 percent against a basket of major currencies. The
greenback has fallen to lows not seen since October last year in
recent weeks.
Global equities climbed on Tuesday, but that did not dampen
demand for gold, often seen as a hedge against risk.
Gold traders were also watching for comments from Federal
Reserve officials to gauge the outlook for U.S. monetary policy.
"Gold should probably hang on to its gains in the second
quarter because the dollar is likely to stay relatively subdued
with the expectations of U.S. interest rate hikes being pushed
out to the second half of this year," Mitsubishi Corp analyst
Jonathan Butler said.
"That generally means that the yield environment for
non-interest-bearing assets remains fairly favourable."
The Fed raised rates modestly from near zero in December,
its first policy tightening in nearly a decade. While futures
markets imply no further increases until December, Fed
projections suggest there could be two more hikes by year-end.
New York Fed President William Dudley said on Monday that
U.S. economic conditions were "mostly favourable" but the Fed
remained cautious on interest rates.
Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren, however, said the Fed
was set to increase rates more rapidly than investors currently
expected.
Top gold consumer China launched a yuan-denominated gold
benchmark on Tuesday as the country took an ambitious step to
exert more control over the pricing of the metal and boost its
influence in the global bullion market.
Palladium gained 2.5 percent to $579 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by David Evans and Meredith Mazzilli)