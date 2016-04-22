* Silver falls below Thursday's 11-month top
* Goldman Sachs reiterates bearish view on gold
* Coming up: Fed policy meeting April 26-27
By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, April 22 Gold fell more than 1
percent on Friday as the dollar advanced versus the yen and the
euro, putting the metal on track to post its second straight
weekly loss, while silver was set for its third consecutive
weekly rise.
The dollar was up 2 percent against the yen on speculation
the Bank of Japan was considering applying negative rates to its
lending program for financial institutions, effectively starting
to pay banks to borrow its cash.
Gold was down 1.3 percent at $1,232.66 an ounce at
3:21 p.m. EDT (1921 GMT), below Thursday's five-week high of
$1,270.10 an ounce. The U.S. futures contract for June delivery
settled down 1.6 percent at $1,230 an ounce.
Spot silver turned lower and was down 0.1 percent at
$16.97 an ounce, below the prior session's 11-month high of
$17.69. It was up 4.6 percent for the week.
"After yesterday's five-week high, gold today is succumbing
to the strength of the dollar against the yen and the euro,"
ActivTrades chief analyst Carlo Alberto de Casa said.
"Prices should, however, remain in range and only a close
below $1,225 will put on additional selling pressure."
Goldman Sachs maintained its bearish view on gold and other
commodities on Friday, and reiterated its recommendation to
short gold.
"We continue to expect that the strengthening of the U.S.
labor market will force the Fed to hike rates three times this
year, which will lead to a stronger dollar and a gradual
increase in U.S. real rates, pushing gold down," Goldman
analysts said in a note.
The U.S. Federal Reserve will meet for a two-day policy
meeting April 26-27.
Silver's rally this week has been helped by optimism over
Chinese growth, and a break above key chart resistance.
"Huge ETF accumulations in silver continue. The spec money
has been plowing into silver. If gold were to break down, you
could see a bloodbath in silver," said Bill O'Neill, co-founder
of commodities investment firm Logic Advisors in New Jersey.
HSBC said the gold and silver rallies could be running into
headwinds.
"For silver, we favor the market above $17, but expect
volatility and further gains may be hard to hold," it said.
Among other precious metals, platinum was down 1.4
percent at $1,006.50 an ounce but still set to log its strongest
week in seven with a 3 percent rise.
Palladium was up 0.8 percent at $605.63 an ounce and
poised for a weekly rise of 7 percent, after climbing to
$618.28, its highest level since November.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by David Evans and Paul Simao)