* Gold recovers from 0.7-pct loss earlier in session
* BOJ keeps monetary policy steady
* Dollar falls more than 2 pct versus yen
(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, April 28 Gold reversed losses to
climb to its highest level in a week on Thursday, as the U.S.
dollar slumped more than 2 percent against the yen after the
Bank of Japan surprised markets by keeping monetary policy
steady.
At a two-day rate review ending on Thursday, the BOJ decided
to maintain its pledge to increase base money at an annual pace
of 80 trillion yen ($732 billion). It also left unchanged a 0.1
percent negative interest rate it applies to some of the excess
reserves that financial institutions park at the BOJ.
The yen soared against the dollar and euro after the
announcement, as investors unwound bets that the central bank
would loosen monetary policy again.
Spot gold rose to a one-week high of $1,256.60 an
ounce, after dropping 0.7 percent earlier in the session.
Traders said the metal was tracking the dollar/yen move
after a Federal Reserve statement on Wednesday that provided few
clues on the U.S. central bank's monetary policy outlook.
The Fed kept the door open for an interest rate hike in
June, although it indicated it was in no hurry to take such a
step. The U.S. central bank said the labour market was improving
but acknowledged that economic growth seemed to have
slowed.
"The longer the Fed holds off on raising rates, the better
for gold," said HSBC analyst James Steel. "The bullion market
will now focus on the prospects of a Fed hike at the next
meeting in June, and the possibility that the Fed will tighten
later this year may help cap bullion prices."
Investors see a 23-percent probability that the Fed's
overnight lending rate will rise in June, according to CME's
FedWatch group. U.S. short-term interest rate futures reflect
the expectation the Fed will wait until September before raising
rates.
Gold has rallied 17 percent this year on expectations that
the Fed will not raise rates aggressively this year due to
global economic risks. The U.S. central bank raised rates in
December for the first time in nearly a decade.
Gold is highly sensitive to rising interest rates, which
lift the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion while
boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.
U.S. GDP data due later in the session will be eyed for
trading cues. Economic growth likely stalled in the first
quarter as domestic demand cooled and a strong dollar continued
to undercut exports, but a pick-up in activity is anticipated
given a buoyant labour market.
"The short-term outlook for gold will now be heavily
influenced by domestic data releases in the U.S.," ANZ said.
PRICES AT 0647 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1255.8 10.1 0.81
Spot silver 17.37 0.16 0.93
Spot platinum 1027.15 7.15 0.7
Spot palladium 609.6 2.1 0.35
Comex gold 1258 7.6 0.61
Comex silver 17.37 0.081 0.47
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford and
Biju Dwarakanath)