* Fed in no rush to lift rates, BOJ keeps policy steady
* Dollar falls nearly 3 pct vs yen after decision
* Analysts see gold bottoming out after 3-year slide: poll
* Platinum at 9-1/2-month high, palladium at 5-1/2-mth top
GRAPHIC-2016 asset returns:
By Marcy Nicholson and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, April 28 Gold rose more than 1
percent on Thursday as the Bank of Japan held off from expanding
monetary stimulus, boosting the yen versus the U.S. dollar, and
after the Federal Reserve signaled it was in no rush to tighten
monetary policy.
The Fed left interest rates unchanged after its latest
meeting on Wednesday and, while keeping the door open to a hike
in June, showed little sign it was in a hurry to tighten policy
amid an apparent slowdown in the U.S. economy.
Spot gold was up 1.6 percent at $1,266.50 an ounce at
2:43 p.m. EDT (1843 GMT), a one-week high, while U.S. gold
futures for May delivery settled up 1.3 percent at
$1,265.50 an ounce.
"The Fed in the end was dovish when a slightly more hawkish
message was expected, so that was supportive for gold, while the
Bank of Japan clearly wrong-footed the market," Societe Generale
analyst Robin Bhar said.
German bond yields fell as relief spread across markets that
the Fed had not strongly signaled that it would raise interest
rates in June, while the dollar slid against a basket of
currencies.
The U.S. currency came under further pressure after the Bank
of Japan defied market expectations for more monetary stimulus,
boosting the yen.
U.S. short-term interest rate futures reflect the
expectation the Fed will wait until September before raising
rates.
Gold is highly sensitive to rising interest rates, which
lift the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion while
boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.
After three straight years of losses, analysts are finally
prepared to say gold prices have found a floor, with rising
prices seen this year and next as concerns over the pace of U.S.
monetary policy tightening fade.
RBC Capital Markets, however, said on Thursday "the lack of
physical follow-through is a fundamental reason for why we think
sustained gold bulls will be disappointed by year-end. Absent a
large and unforeseen risk-off move driving gold higher, we think
that prices likely have already peaked this year."
Silver was up 2 percent at $17.56 an ounce.
"Despite the gold-silver ratio having fallen to
72, silver remains a compelling buy at these levels and will
likely continue to be the surprise outperformer in 2016," said
Mark O'Byrne, research director of bullion dealer GoldCore in
Dublin.
Spot platinum was up 2.5 percent at $1,044.90 an
ounce, after rising to the highest since July at $1,049.93 an
ounce. Palladium was up 2.4 at $621.75 an ounce, after
reaching $626.29, the highest since November.
