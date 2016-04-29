SINGAPORE, April 29 Gold held near its highest
in a week on Friday and was poised for its biggest weekly rise
in eight, as the dollar tumbled after the Bank of Japan and the
U.S. Federal Reserve stood pat on policy.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,265.61 an ounce
by 0025 GMT, after climbing to its highest in a week at
$1,269.70 on Thursday.
* For the week, the metal is up 2.7 percent in what would be
its biggest weekly jump since the week ended March 4.
* The U.S. dollar and euro posted their biggest daily losses
against the yen in more than five years on Thursday in the wake
of the BOJ's surprise decision not to further ease monetary
policy.
* The dollar was set for a 1.5-percent weekly loss against a
basket of major currencies. Stocks around the globe fell,
supporting safe-haven gold.
* The Federal Reserve's decision on Wednesday to leave
interest rates unchanged also helped. The Fed kept the door open
to a hike in June while showing little sign it was in a hurry to
tighten monetary policy amid an apparent slowdown in the U.S.
economy.
* Gold is highly sensitive to rising interest rates, which
lift the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion while
boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.
* After three straight years of losses, analysts are finally
prepared to say gold prices have found a bottom, with rising
prices seen this year and next as concerns over the pace of U.S.
monetary policy tightening fade.
* U.S. data on Thursday supported views the Fed will take a
cautious stance in hiking rates this year. U.S. economic growth
braked sharply in the first quarter to its slowest pace in two
years.
* Assets in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.19 percent to 804.14
tonnes on Thursday.
* Among other precious metals, silver was on track
for a fourth straight weekly gain, while platinum was
eyeing its fifth weekly rise.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0530 France Preliminary GDP Q1
0600 Germany Retail sales Mar
0900 Euro zone Inflation Apr
0900 Euro zone Flash GDP Q1
0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate Mar
1230 U.S. Personal income Mar
1230 U.S. Employment wages Q1
1345 U.S. Chicago PMI Apr
PRICES AT 0025 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1265.61 -0.47 -0.04
Spot silver 17.59 0.06 0.34
Spot platinum 1048.5 3.5 0.33
Spot palladium 620.93 -0.07 -0.01
Comex gold 1267.9 1.5 0.12
Comex silver 17.595 0.042 0.24
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)