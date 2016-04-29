* Gold rises 1 pct to $1,280/oz
* Silver climbs to highest since Jan 2015
* Dollar falls to 18-month low vs yen
(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, April 29 Gold jumped to a seven-week
high and silver soared to a 15-month peak on Friday, as the
dollar remained downbeat after the Bank of Japan surprised
markets by standing pat on policy.
The dollar and euro posted their biggest daily losses
against the yen in more than five years on Thursday after the
BOJ policy decision. The yen set an 18-month high against the
dollar on Friday, and the greenback fell 0.4 percent against a
basket of major currencies.
Spot gold climbed as far as $1,280.60 an ounce, its
highest since March 11. It had pared gains to trade up 0.4
percent at $1,271.10 by 0645 GMT. For the week, the metal is up
3.2 percent in what would be its biggest weekly jump since the
week ended Feb. 12.
Silver surged 2 percent to $17.867 an ounce, its
highest since January 2015. It was on track for a fourth
straight weekly gain.
"The main reason for the rally is that the markets expected
the BOJ to announce more easing measures and the dollar is
continuing to weaken," said Ronald Leung, chief dealer at Lee
Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong Kong.
"There are quite a lot of people on the long side. So I
think the momentum will continue for both metals," said Leung.
According to the latest data, speculators' bullish position
on COMEX silver contracts was at a record-high in the week to
April 19, while the bullish position on gold was at a 3-1/2-year
peak.
Reuters technicals analyst Wang Tao said prices could rise
to $1,289.
The Federal Reserve's decision on Wednesday to leave
interest rates unchanged also supported bullion.
The Fed kept the door open to a hike in June while showing
little sign it was in a hurry to tighten monetary policy amid an
apparent slowdown in the U.S. economy.
Gold is highly sensitive to rising interest rates, which
lift the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion while
boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.
After three straight years of losses, analysts are finally
prepared to say gold prices have found a bottom, with rising
prices seen this year and next as concerns over the pace of U.S.
monetary policy tightening fade.
U.S. data on Thursday supported views the Fed will take a
cautious stance in hiking rates this year. U.S. economic growth
braked sharply in the first quarter to its slowest pace in two
years.
Assets in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.19 percent to 804.14
tonnes on Thursday.
PRICES AT 0645 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1271.1 5.02 0.4
Spot silver 17.645 0.115 0.66
Spot platinum 1057.01 12.01 1.15
Spot palladium 622.22 1.22 0.2
Comex gold 1273.3 6.9 0.54
Comex silver 17.72 0.167 0.95
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford and
Richard Pullin)