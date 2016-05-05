* U.S. weekly jobless claims rose last week
By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, May 5 Gold turned lower on
Thursday, dropping for the fourth straight session on pressure
from the firm U.S. dollar ahead of Friday's U.S. payrolls
report, which will give clues about whether the Federal Reserve
will soon raise interest rates.
Spot gold was down 0.5 percent at $1,272.23 an ounce
at 2:07 p.m. EDT (1807 GMT). U.S. gold futures settled
down 0.2 percent at $1,272.30 an ounce.
"It's mostly related to the dollar," said Rob Haworth,
senior investment strategist for U.S. Bank Wealth Management in
Seattle.
"You're waiting for tomorrow's employment report. It's a big
one because it will really set the tone for future Fed
meetings."
The U.S. dollar rose against a basket of major
currencies as traders closed out profitable bets against it
ahead of the payrolls data, while U.S. and European stock
markets also rose.
"Tomorrow's NFP remains the focal point," Macquarie analyst
Matthew Turner said, referring to U.S. non-farm payrolls data
due on Friday.
"Strong employment growth in the U.S. is what is keeping
alive the dollar's bull case and any signs it is flagging,
without any benign explanation such as a tighter labor market,
would be very bullish gold."
Earlier, gold prices pared gains after a larger than
expected rise in weekly jobless claims in the United States.
The number of people filing for unemployment benefits rose
17,000 to a seasonally adjusted 274,000 last week, the biggest
gain in more than a year, the Labor Department said.
Gold prices have fallen since reaching a 15-month high of
$1,303.60 on Monday when the dollar slumped against the yen
after the Bank of Japan stood pat on policy - before the U.S.
currency recovered.
The precious metal is up 20 percent this year so far as
expectations the Fed would push ahead with interest rate
increases faded.
Gold is sensitive to interest rates and returns on other
assets.
Investor interest in gold remains robust. Assets in SPDR
Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, rose 0.07 percent to 825.54 tonnes on Wednesday, their
highest in more than two years.
Among other precious metals, silver turned down 0.5
percent to $17.28 an ounce, extending losses below Monday's
15-month high at $18.
Soaring silver prices in 2016 mean bargain-hunting coin
buyers have stepped to the sidelines while futures participants
take the reins, a Silver Institute survey showed.
Spot platinum was up 0.2 percent at $1,056.46 and palladium
gained 0.1 percent to $596.93 an ounce.
