SINGAPORE, May 6 Gold looked likely to extend
losses to a fifth straight session on Friday as the dollar
rebounded ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls data later in the
session.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,276.80 an ounce
by 0041 GMT after four days of losses.
* The metal has closed lower every session this week despite
hitting a 15-month top of $1,303.60 on Monday.
* Gold is down 1.3 percent for the week, its biggest weekly
drop in six though the direction could change depending on U.S.
jobs data later.
* The dollar rose to a one-week high against a basket of
major currencies on Thursday after sliding to a 15-month low
this week as traders closed out profitable bets against the
greenback before the U.S. payrolls report.
* Investors are eyeing U.S. economic data to gauge the
Federal Reserve's outlook on monetary policy.
* The Fed raised rates for the first time in a decade in
December from near zero but has since stood pat, in part because
of global economic uncertainty.
* A strong payrolls numbers could prompt the Fed to raise
rates sooner than later.
* Economists polled by Reuters forecast U.S. employers
likely added 202,000 workers in April following a 215,000
increase in March with the jobless rate holding at 5.0 percent.
* Gold is sensitive to interest rates and returns on other
assets as rising rates lift the opportunity cost of holding
non-yielding bullion.
* Assets in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, rose 0.47 percent to 829.44 tonnes on
Thursday to the highest in over two years.
* Silver demand hit a record high last year as increased
buying by the coin and bar, jewellery and photovoltaic sectors
offset weakness in industrial demand, a Silver Institute report
showed on Thursday.
* Soaring silver prices are changing the market's 2016
landscape as bargain-hunting coin buyers step to the sidelines,
and futures and options participants take the reins, said Erica
Rannestad, a senior analyst at GFMS.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks ended steady on Thursday as a mixed quarterly
earnings season winds down, but Treasury yields fell to two week
lows as investors hedged positions ahead of the monthly U.S.
government employment report due on Friday.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1230 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls Apr
1230 U.S. Unemployment rate Apr
PRICES AT 0041 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1276.8 -0.86 -0.07
Spot silver 17.35 0.024 0.14
Spot platinum 1056.99 -0.75 -0.07
Spot palladium 597 -0.05 -0.01
Comex gold 1279 6.7 0.53
Comex silver 17.395 0.068 0.39
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi)