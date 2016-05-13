* Gold down for fourth week in five
* But up 20 pct on year on hopes of no near-term Fed hike
* Coming up: U.S. retail sales at 1230 GMT
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, May 13 Gold edged higher on Friday after
losing more than 1 percent the session before, but was on track
for its biggest weekly decline since March as a firmer U.S.
dollar cut the metal's appeal.
The dollar was up for a fourth week in five against a basket
of major currencies, making dollar-denominated assets
such as gold more costly for holders of other currencies.
The greenback got a boost overnight after Boston Federal
Reserve President Eric Rosengren said the Fed should raise
interest rates if data confirms a stronger jobs market and
inflation outlook in the second quarter.
"Right now the dollar is the primary factor in the gold
price," said William Wong, assistant head of dealing at Wing
Fung Precious Metals in Hong Kong.
Wong believes market opinions remain mixed on when the Fed
will hike rates next after raising them for the first time in
nearly a decade last December. The metal will likely be trapped
between $1,250 and $1,300 before the Fed's next meeting in June.
Spot gold was up 0.8 percent at $1,273.01 an ounce by
0721 GMT, after dropping 1.1 percent on Thursday. It has lost
1.2 percent so far for the week, the most since the week ended
March 25.
Weaker Asian equities following a rocky performance on Wall
Street supported gold on Friday.
Gold has gained 20 percent in 2016 after a series of weak
economic data in the United States and elsewhere eased
expectations of a near-term increase in U.S. interest rates.
Reflecting sustained optimism towards bullion, holdings of
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, stood at 27.17 million ounces on Thursday,
the highest since November 2013.
But Wong said physical gold demand in top consumer China
remained scarce, possibly due to the high price. "Maybe towards
$1,250 we might see a bit more physical demand," he said.
U.S. gold for June delivery rose 0.3 percent to
$1,274.50 an ounce.
Technical analysts at ScotiaMocatta said their view on gold
is neutral so long as it trades between the $1,303 resistance
level and the $1,256 support.
Spot silver advanced 0.7 percent to $17.08 an ounce,
platinum gained 0.9 percent to $1,053.85 and palladium
climbed 0.5 percent to $595.71.
