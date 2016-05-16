* Gold rises for 2nd day, silver gains more ground * Precious metals seen up as interest rate increase unlikely (Updates prices) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, May 16 Gold rose for a second session on Monday, as slowing economic growth in China and weakness in Asian stock markets lifted the safe-haven appeal of the precious metal. Spot gold gained 0.6 percent to $1,281.40 an ounce by 0729 GMT, while U.S. gold futures added 0.8 percent to $1,282.90 an ounce. "In the second quarter, $1,300 to $1,400 is a fairly reasonable price for gold as the central banks are not going to raise interest rate any time soon," said Mark To, head of research at Wing Fung Financial Group in Hong Kong. "I think overall sentiment is very positive for the gold market." China's investment, factory output and retail sales all grew more slowly than expected in April, adding to doubts about whether the world's second-largest economy is stabilising, data released on Saturday showed. Gold has gained around 20 percent this year after weak economic data in the United States and elsewhere eased expectations of a near-term increase in U.S. interest rates. Higher rates would lift the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold. Still, stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data last week renewed expectations the Federal Reserve will hike rates more than once this year, capping gains in precious metals. U.S. retail sales in April recorded their biggest increase in a year as Americans stepped up purchases of automobiles and a range of other goods, suggesting the economy was regaining momentum after growth almost stalled in the first quarter. Two Fed officials said the central bank should raise rates if data points to an improving economy. Among other precious metals, spot silver advanced 1.4 percent to $17.240 an ounce, platinum was up 0.8 percent at $1,056.20 while palladium rose 0.8 percent to $593.97. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)