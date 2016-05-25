BENGALURU, May 25 Gold slipped to a seven-week
low on Wednesday as expectations of an early interest rate hike
by the U.S. Federal Reserve pushed the dollar to a near
two-month high.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,226.41 per ounce
by 0033 GMT. The metal fell to $1,223 earlier in the session,
the lowest since April 7.
* U.S. gold futures dipped 0.2 percent to $1,226.80.
* The dollar stood near a two-month peak against a basket of
currencies on Wednesday after robust U.S. housing data supported
the case for the Fed to raise rates in the near term.
* New U.S. single-family home sales recorded their biggest
gain in 24 years in April, touching a more than eight-year high
as purchases increased broadly, a sign of growing confidence in
the economy's prospects.
* U.S. federal funds futures were flat to slightly lower on
Tuesday, suggesting traders saw a higher probability that the
Fed would increase short-term interest rates in the coming
months.
* Further interest rate hikes by the U.S. central bank will
be "good news" for the world because they will show its largest
economy is in good health, though they could pose a challenge
for emerging markets, European Central Bank Vice President Vitor
Constancio said on Tuesday.
* Euro zone finance ministers agreed with Greece and the
International Monetary Fund on Wednesday on a deal that will
address Athens' requests for debt relief, French Finance
Minister Michel Sapin said.
* Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.44 percent to 868.66
tonnes on Tuesday, the first decline in a month.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares gained on Wednesday, taking cues from sharp
gains in European and U.S. financial shares with MSCI's broadest
index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rising 0.4 percent, and Japan's Nikkei up 1.7 percent.
* Oil rose about 1 percent on Tuesday on a boost from Wall
Street and expectations of a drawdown in U.S. crude inventories,
then prices jumped another 1 percent after settlement to nearly
$50 a barrel after an industry group suggested the draw was
larger than expected.
