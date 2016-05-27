BENGALURU, May 27 Gold crawled higher early on
Friday but stayed near seven-week lows and remained on track for
its biggest weekly decline in nine, with positive economic data
boosting expectations U.S. interest rates will rise in the next
two months.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had climbed 0.2 percent to $1,222.46 per
ounce by 0046 GMT. The metal has fallen about 2.4 percent so far
this week, heading towards its biggest weekly decline since
March 25.
* U.S. gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,222.50.
* The U.S. Federal Reserve continued to lay the groundwork
for an interest rate hike in the next two months, with Governor
Jerome Powell saying he felt the U.S. economy was on a "solid
footing" and within reach of the central bank's inflation goals.
* The U.S. economy is set to grow by a 2.9 percent annualized
rate in the second quarter following the latest data on durable
goods orders and advance goods trade, the Atlanta Federal
Reserve's GDPNow forecast model showed on Thursday.
* U.S. business spending intentions weakened in April for a
third straight month amid soft demand for machinery, but a surge
in contracts to purchase previously owned homes to a 10-year
high supported views economic growth was gaining speed.
* Japan's core consumer prices fell 0.3 percent in April
from a year earlier, the second straight month of declines,
keeping the central bank under pressure to deploy additional
stimulus to achieve its ambitious 2 percent inflation
target.
* Gold market participants will be covered from next year by
a new code of best practice brought in to replace the bullion
market annex of the Non-Investment Products (NIPs) code, the
London Bullion Market Association said on Thursday.
* Top consumer China's net gold imports via main conduit
Hong Kong fell 4.2 percent in April from a three-month high in
the previous month, data showed on Thursday.
* The dollar stayed in consolidation mode early on Friday
after its rally to two-month highs ran out of steam with bulls
looking for fresh guidance from the head of the U.S. central
bank.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian stocks were firmer with MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan trading up 0.3
percent early Friday.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1230 U.S. corporate profits preliminary Q1
1230 U.S. GDP second estimate Q1
1715 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen speech
(Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph
Radford)