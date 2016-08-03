* Platinum dips after touching near 16-month high on Tuesday
* Palladium down after hitting over 1-yr high in prev
session
(Updates prices)
By Koustav Samanta
Aug 3 Gold held on to the previous session's
gains on Wednesday as Asian stocks stumbled and weak U.S.
economic data undermined expectations of a near-term interest
rate hike.
The metal has had a stellar year so far, surging about 28
percent, as investors sought the safe-haven asset amid mounting
economic worries, predominantly in the Western world.
Spot gold was up slightly at $1,364.15 an ounce by
0625 GMT, after hitting a high of $1,367.33, its loftiest since
July 11, in the previous session.
U.S. gold dipped about 0.1 percent to $1,371.50 an
ounce.
"We saw the equity markets weaken overnight and that has
certainly helped the risk-off mode," said ANZ analyst Daniel
Hynes.
Asian shares bowed lower on Wednesday with MSCI's broadest
index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
falling about 1 percent.
The yen lorded over a weakened U.S dollar as fears that the
Bank of Japan may retreat from its massive bond-buying campaign
added to a shakeout in debt markets globally.
"We see that the strong yen has helped push Japanese
investors back into the gold markets," Hynes added.
A report from the U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday showed
inflation was still muted in the country, which together with
the anaemic economic growth pace in the second quarter, could
encourage a cautious Federal Reserve to keep interest rates at
current levels for a while.
The metal is highly sensitive to U.S. interest rates,
increases in which lift the opportunity cost of holding
non-yielding gold while boosting the dollar, in which it is
priced.
"We see further upside in gold and would not be surprised to
see values get to and even break $1,400, especially if there is
continued dollar weakness and more wobbles in the U.S.
equities," INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said in a note.
Spot gold may retrace moderately to a support at $1,358 per
ounce before retesting a resistance at $1,368, as suggested by
its wave pattern and a Fibonacci projection analysis, Reuters
technical analyst Wang Tao said.
Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.62 percent to 969.97
tonnes on Tuesday.
Among other precious metals, spot silver rose 0.2
percent to $20.65 per ounce, a day after touching a four-week
high of $20.78, while spot platinum fell 0.1 percent to
$1,162 per ounce, after touching $1,177.40, its highest since
April 2015, in the previous session.
Spot palladium fell 0.6 percent to $709.90 per ounce,
after rising to $722.90 on Tuesday, the highest since June 2015.
(Reporting By Nallur Sethuraman and Koustav Samanta in
Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Pullin and Subhranshu Sahu)